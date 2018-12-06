Spider-Man will wear a new stealth suit in Far From Home. See pics here

First pictures of the new stealth suit Peter Parker will wear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, have arrived online. Sharing the pictures from the Brazil Comic Con, Collider reports that the film will be introduced in a big way at the event.

The pictures show the new suit displayed at the event. Unlike the new Spider-Man suit — which replaces the blue parts with black (or a very dark blue), the new stealth suit is unlike any we’ve seen a cinematic Spidey wear before. It’s black, has large goggles and is made from a thick, combat material. Spider-Man’s web-shooter tech remains intact on the suit’s wrists.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the superhero, played by Tom Holland, has gone through many suits. He started in a home-made costume in Captain America: Civil War, which was replaced by the more high-tech version in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark/Iron Man gave Peter a superhigh-tech Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Infinity War. The idea for his costume change in Far From Home is to bring him back to his roots.

Set pictures have also revealed that his primary suit in the film has undergone slight changes.

Collider earlier reported that the film’s first trailer will be released on December 8, only a few days after Marvel released the second Captain Marvel trailer, and if rumours are to be believed, a day after they will debut the first Avengers 4 trailer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei. The villain, Mysterio, will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who made his Instagram debut on Wednesday with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he joked that he’d only just now learned that he wasn’t playing Spider-Man.

Far From Home is one of the few confirmed MCU movies in the post-Avengers 4 phase. The film has been scheduled for a July, 2019 release.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 13:43 IST