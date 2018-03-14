Stephen Hawking dead at 76: Eddie Redmayne, cast of Big Bang Theory lead tributes
Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, led Hollywood’s tributes for the scientist, who died at the age of 76 on Wednesday.hollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2018 14:34 IST
Stephen Hawking’s death on Wednesday left the universe a slightly dimmer place but lit up social media as celebrities alike praised a scientist whose appeal crossed time, space and cultural boundaries.
He died peacefully at his home in the British university city of Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday.
Eddie Redmayne, who played Hawking in 2014’s The Theory of Everything, said in a statement to USA Today “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.” Redmayne won an Oscar for his performance.
“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
Here is a collection of tweets reacting to Hawking’s death:
In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018
Farewell to a brilliant mind.— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 14, 2018
Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge in the brief time you were with us. #ripstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/nUF5oynQWi
Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018
"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge"— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 14, 2018
RIP Stephen Hawking
Once had privilege of meeting genius Stephen Hawking. We had so much in common. Same first name. Both been in The Big Bang Theory. So much.— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) March 14, 2018
As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. pic.twitter.com/o3V0TZrppj— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 14, 2018
I just heard about Stephen Hawking's passing. He was both a genius and my favorite Simpsons character. We'll miss you, buddy.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 14, 2018
It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant.— errolmorris (@errolmorris) March 14, 2018
RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018
there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018
Although I never met Stephen Hawking it was always an honour that he accepted the role of ‘Deep Thought’ in my Big Read episode of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe, thus aptly voicing the answer to Life, the Universe and Everything.— Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) March 14, 2018
Goodbye to the great #StephenHawking, and thank you for your grace, your intellect, your vision, your light and your inspiration.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 14, 2018
His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018