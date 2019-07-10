The Lion King first reactions are here: ‘I’ve never heard as much clapping during a movie ’

The first reactions to Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake have arrived online, immediately after its world premiere on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. And the verdict is unanimous; critics have taken to social media to praise director Jon Favreau’s film, predicting mammoth box office figures.

“#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement,” wrote SlashFilm’s Peter Sciretta. “I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it.”

Collider’s Steve ‘Frosty’ Weintraub agreed. He wrote, “Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I’ve ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money.” He described the visual effects in the film as ‘incredible’.

The new Lion King utilises state-of-the-art visual effects - it isn’t a live-action film as many have described it as - and is directed by Jon Favreau, who previously delivered the almost $1 billion The Jungle Book remake.

“#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful,” wrote Brandon Davis, of ComicBook.com. “Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie.”

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I've never seen anything like that on an animation level. It's so beautiful.



“Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!!” The Wrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven wrote.

BuzzFeed’s Adam Vary wrote, “#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever.” But he did question the film ‘as an emotional experience’ and wrote, “I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote.”

Here are some more reactions:

#TheLionKing has always been my favorite Disney animated movie and this new rendition is a beautiful reminder why. Happy to welcome back familiar chills, emotions and tears. In awe of the visual wizards behind this one. Timon & Pumbaa are everything. pic.twitter.com/IcWHgjHCuF — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still 👍👍 - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is my favorite Disney movie of all time, so the new iteration is definitely not designed for me, but it’s easily the best of Disney’s remakes. Visually, it’s stunning - an unparalleled technical achievement that’s like watching a nature documentary. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) July 10, 2019

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is absolutely breathtaking! Every frame of that movie is something to behold. One of the best films of the year. pic.twitter.com/eWm0xDgcGg — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I've never seen anything like it, and I think it's going to change how we look at movies forever.



As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver and others. The Hindi version will feature the voices of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, as Simba. The film is slated for a July 19 release.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:03 IST