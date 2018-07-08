Time travel confirmed? Avengers Infinity War directors post cryptic message

Avengers: Infinity War directors—the brothers Joe & Anthony Russo—made an unexpected return to social media months after wiping their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts clean. In a cryptic post, they seemingly acknowledged the ongoing excitement surrounding the ‘mass purging’ of the Thanos subreddit, which will delete half its followers on July 9, mirroring Thanos’ actions at the end of Infinity War.

“We have both submitted to the culling...” they wrote, in a message that has been interpreted as being everything from an indication of participation in the purge to even hints about where the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Russo Brothers in May erased their social media accounts, save for one picture that involved Deadpool. Their return has coincided with the commencement of Avengers 4 reshoots, which are expected to last all summer.

With secrecy surrounding the fourth Avengers film at an all-time high, news about exactly what new material is being shot remains rare.

We have both submitted to the culling... pic.twitter.com/CAJXyGl9FY — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 7, 2018

The Reddit event will happen on July 9, and the subreddit r/ThanosDidNothingWrong gained significant press when it announced that it would ‘ban’ half its followers randomly. The move almost tripled the page’s following.

At the end of Infinity War, the supervillain Thanos snaps his fingers and ‘kills’ half the universe’s population, and half the Avengers with it. It has long been rumoured that the fourth Avengers movie will involve a plot about the remaining heroes using time travel or alternate dimensions to rescue the ‘dead’ characters. Leaked images from the film’s set showed the surviving characters filming what appears to be a revisit to the Battle of New York scene from the first Avengers movie.

A screenshot was also shared by the Russos of a post about the Time Stone, which several fans have speculated will be how the Avengers manage to travel through time in the first place.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 2019 release. Marvel chief Kevin Feige recently said that the film’s title will be revealed later this year. Marvel’s next movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will be released in India on July 13.

