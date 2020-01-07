e-paper
Timothee Chalamet in talks for Bob Dylan biopic by Logan, Walk The Line director James Mangold

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet may be seen as legendary singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s film.

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:03 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Timothee Chalamet is in talks to pay Bob Dylan.
Timothee Chalamet is in talks to pay Bob Dylan.
         

Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s movie, which will follow Dylan’s rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon. The Fox Searchlight film is titled Going Electric, reports variety.com.

Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time.
Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time. ( AP )

The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation and starred in Netflix's historical drama The King. He will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Mangold most recently scored rave reviews for Ford v Ferrari, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car in an attempt to beat the legendary Ferrari at the prestigious Le Mans race.

He previously directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed Logan, which went on to become the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated for screenwriting at the Academy Awards.

