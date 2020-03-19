e-paper
To All The Boys actor Lana Condor criticises Donald Trump for labelling coronavirus as 'Chinese Virus'

To All The Boys actor Lana Condor criticises Donald Trump for labelling coronavirus as ‘Chinese Virus’

Lana Condor is worried about the repercussions of US President Donald Trump calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’ and how it would affect the Asian community around the world.

hollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Lana Condor has written a long piece about Donald Trump calling coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus’.
         

Actor Lana Condor has slammed Donald Trump for repeatedly referring to the novel coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’, saying that the president should be ashamed of using “racist words” against the Asian American community.

In a strongly-worded statement on social media, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star said that Trump is yet to prove himself as a true leader.

 

The actor captioned her post: Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers - be safe. I love you.”

s“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. “You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do,” Condor, the Vietnam-born American actor, began her post on Wednesday.

 

The 22-year-old actor asked Trump to take notes from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma “who is ACTUALLY leading - by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, because you haven’t.”

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

“Please. Be Better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia,” Condor added.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

