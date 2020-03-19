To All The Boys actor Lana Condor criticises Donald Trump for labelling coronavirus as ‘Chinese Virus’

hollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:17 IST

Actor Lana Condor has slammed Donald Trump for repeatedly referring to the novel coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’, saying that the president should be ashamed of using “racist words” against the Asian American community.

In a strongly-worded statement on social media, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star said that Trump is yet to prove himself as a true leader.

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

The actor captioned her post: Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers - be safe. I love you.”

s“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. “You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do,” Condor, the Vietnam-born American actor, began her post on Wednesday.

President Trump defends using "Chinese virus" to refer to COVID-19, telling @CeciliaVega it is "not racist at all...it comes from China."



The use of the term has been under scrutiny amid reported incidents of bias against Asian Americans. https://t.co/piDsmnkG0y pic.twitter.com/DCSrJF1awQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

The 22-year-old actor asked Trump to take notes from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma “who is ACTUALLY leading - by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, because you haven’t.”

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

“Please. Be Better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia,” Condor added.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Follow @htshowbiz for more