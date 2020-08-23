Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot soars in bigger, brighter sequel. Watch

hollywood

Warner Bros has released the ‘official main trailer’ for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins. The trailer was unveiled at the ongoing DC Fandome event, where teasers for Matt Reeves’ Batman film and Zack Snyder’s Justice League were also unveiled.

The trailer shows off Wonder Woman’s shiny new suit, teases a large-scale opening action scene set in Themyscira, and provides a clearer look at Kristen Wiig’s villainous Cheetah in her final form.

We are also given a glimpse of Maxwell Lord’s evil plan. The character is played by Pedro Pascal and makes several appearances in the trailer. In terms of the action, the trailer debuts footage from a highway chase sequence and looks at a one-on-one fight between Wonder Woman and Cheetah inside what looks like the White House.

The film has been ready in the cans for quite some time now, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to be pushed to October. Warner Bros will get a better understanding of the theatrical situation worldwide when it releases Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in September.

Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have already talked about a third Wonder Woman film. “You know it’s funny, we shot Wonder Woman and we were already fantasizing on the next one... And even on this one, we’re already talking about our next journey together, and what’s the next movie we’re going to do together just because we really, we have great chemistry and we enjoy working together,” Gal told ScreenRant.

