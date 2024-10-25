Flooding: Building resilience through preparedness and response

September 2024 witnessed an alarming escalation in flooding across multiple continents, causing widespread destruction and affecting millions of lives. Countries in South Asia, Europe, and Africa were particularly hit hard, as relentless rainfalls, compounded by the effects of the climate crisis, led to unprecedented flood levels. These floods serve as a wake-up call for governments, international organisations, and communities to enhance their climate resilience and disaster preparedness. Severe flooding in Bengaluru (X/JDS)

While the devastation varied by region, a common thread ran through these events: The climate crisis has exacerbated the intensity of extreme weather patterns, challenging even well-prepared nations. In this context, examining how different countries responded to the crisis offers valuable lessons for global flood preparedness.

South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan, experienced a deadly monsoon season in September 2024, resulting in catastrophic floods that affected over 10 million people across both nations. The state of Assam in India saw more than four million residents displaced as swollen rivers breached their banks, submerging homes, roads, and farmland. Bihar and West Bengal were also heavily impacted, with numerous districts declared disaster zones due to the flooding of the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers provinces of Sindh and Punjab bore the brunt of the flooding. Torrential rains caused flash floods in urban areas, while rural villages along major rivers were inundated, leading to a massive loss of livestock and crops. The humanitarian crisis was compounded by the existing infrastructure challenges and the ongoing economic difficulties in the region.

In India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)-led search and rescue missions, airlifting stranded citizens to safety, while local authorities set up temporary shelters and relief camps for displaced populations. Mobile health clinics were deployed to prevent disease outbreaks in flood-affected areas, particularly in Assam, which faced an acute shortage of clean drinking water.

Pakistan’s government, alongside international agencies such as UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), worked to provide food, water, and sanitation to thousands of displaced families. Pakistan also utilized its military forces for evacuation operations in flood-hit areas, reinforcing the need for coordinated civil-military cooperation during natural disasters.

A key takeaway from the South Asian experience is the importance of early warning systems. India’s investment in flood forecasting systems, especially in flood-prone areas, helped reduce the potential human casualties. However, the scale of destruction highlighted the limitations of these systems in the face of increasingly intense weather events, prompting calls for further upgrades to infrastructure resilience.

In Europe, unprecedented rainfall in September led to severe flooding across Central and Eastern Europe, with countries like Slovenia, Austria, the Czech Republic, and parts of Germany among the worst affected. Slovenia saw entire towns submerged as floodwaters destroyed homes and swept away vehicles. Austria experienced similarly intense flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and river valleys, prompting widespread evacuations.

This year’s flood was the result of prolonged torrential rains that overwhelmed the region’s rivers, coupled with saturated soil conditions from previous months of wet weather. In response, European countries activated emergency flood defences, but the widespread nature of the floods tested the limits of these protections.

Slovenia and Austria quickly mobilised their disaster response teams, with firefighters, police, and military units leading the evacuation of vulnerable communities. Slovenia used drone technology and satellite data to monitor the extent of the flooding and to direct rescue teams to areas most in need. These technological tools improved coordination and efficiency in emergency operations, saving lives.

Austria’s flood defense systems, which include flood diversion channels, barriers, and levees, mitigated damage in urban areas. Despite these measures, agricultural regions suffered significant losses, prompting discussions on expanding resilient infrastructure to rural communities.

In Europe, the 2024 floods underscored the importance of investment in sustainable infrastructure. While cities like Vienna and Prague benefitted from advanced flood control systems, smaller towns and rural areas, particularly in Slovenia, faced greater risks. Moving forward, European nations are expected to allocate more resources to improving flood defences beyond major urban centres.

The 2024 floods in Africa, particularly in regions like Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon, were another grim reminder of how climate change is amplifying the vulnerability of impoverished and conflict-ridden communities. During the rainy season, which intensified in August and September, torrential rains caused the Niger and Benue rivers to overflow, displacing thousands of people and destroying critical infrastructure.

In Chad and Cameroon, floods left communities stranded without access to food or clean water. These areas, already grappling with poverty, weak governance, and limited health care services, faced an overwhelming humanitarian crisis as waterborne diseases began to spread in makeshift camps.

The governments of Nigeria and Cameroon, alongside international humanitarian organisations, initiated relief efforts by providing food, clean water, and medical supplies. Mobile health units were deployed to combat the spread of malaria, cholera, and other waterborne diseases. However, weak infrastructure and limited logistical capacity hampered the overall effectiveness of these responses.

Long-term efforts have focused on improving water management systems and reinforcing flood defences, though experts have pointed out that greater investment is needed to protect Africa’s most vulnerable communities. The African Development Bank and other international agencies have called for increased climate financing to help countries build flood-resilient infrastructure.

Africa’s floods in 2024 highlight the intersection of the climate crisis, poverty, and governance challenges. Without addressing these underlying vulnerabilities, the continent will continue to suffer disproportionately from climate-related disasters.

The floods of September 2024 reveal important lessons for flood preparedness and response that can guide future efforts globally:

Technology-driven early warning systems: India’s flood forecasting systems and Europe’s use of satellite and drone technology in disaster response demonstrate how advanced warning mechanisms can save lives. Improving communication networks in rural and remote areas can enhance community readiness and reduce the human toll of floods.

Resilient infrastructure investments: Europe’s investment in flood barriers and diversion systems has proven effective in urban areas, but rural communities remain highly vulnerable. Globally, governments must prioritise the development of sustainable infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather events, especially in areas prone to recurrent flooding.

International cooperation and aid: The collective response efforts seen in South Asia and Africa, with support from international humanitarian agencies, underscore the need for cross-border cooperation in disaster management. Pooling resources, expertise, and technology across borders can strengthen response capacities and ensure faster recovery for affected regions.

Building climate resilience in vulnerable communities: Africa’s experience highlights the pressing need for global climate finance aimed at bolstering the resilience of communities that are most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. Improving access to clean water, healthcare, and sustainable housing in flood-prone areas will be essential in reducing the human cost of future disasters.

The global flooding crisis of September 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters driven by climate change. From South Asia to Europe and Africa, these floods have exposed vulnerabilities in existing infrastructure and preparedness systems while offering critical lessons in how countries can build resilience. By investing in early warning systems, flood defences, and sustainable infrastructure, governments can better protect their citizens from the inevitable challenges of a changing climate. Collaborative efforts on an international scale will be key to mitigating the impact of future flooding events.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.