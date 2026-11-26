The rain had stopped hours ago, but water was still sitting on Ratan Lal’s field in Fazilka, Punjab. Instead of soaking into the soil, it had collected in shallow pools. Due to these circumstances, his cotton crop was struggling. When he pulled up a plant, its roots had barely penetrated the ground, hitting a dense layer of soil and turning sideways. Soil Health (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

Ratan Lal’s experience points to a problem often overlooked beneath India's agricultural fields: Soil compaction. Healthy soil needs room to breathe. Its tiny spaces allow air and water to circulate, roots to grow and nutrients to move. But unpredictable rainfall, repeated tillage, heavy machinery, intensive cultivation and declining organic matter can squeeze these spaces shut.

This has implications far beyond individual farms. As India faces growing water stress and increasingly unpredictable rainfall, soil health is becoming central to securing water resources and building climate-resilient agriculture. Capturing rainwater is only part of the solution; the soil must also be able to absorb and retain it.

Soil compaction is a little-known concern across India's agricultural landscape. In Punjab, intensive rice-wheat cultivation, puddling and heavy machinery contribute to dense soil layers that restrict root growth and water movement. Similar pressures affect other farming regions, where continuous dependence on same cropping pattern and declining organic matter weakening soil structure.

The problem develops gradually. Machinery moving over wet fields presses soil particles together, while intensive tillage, continuous or monocropping and the removal or burning of crop residues further deplete organic matter and weaken soil structure.

The consequences extend beyond crop growth. Compacted soil absorbs less water, increasing runoff and erosion during heavy rainfall. During dry spells, less moisture remains available to crops, whose restricted roots struggle to reach water and nutrients deeper underground. Over time, declining organic matter, reduced biological activity and the loss of fertile topsoil further weaken the land's ability to recover from climatic stresses.

These challenges become more significant as rainfall grows increasingly erratic. The 2026 southwest monsoon recorded just 759.4 mm of rainfall, 13% below the long-period average and the fourth-lowest total since 2001 with severe rainfall deficits hitting east, northeast, and south India. For farmers, the challenge is not simply how much rain falls, but how much the soil can absorb and retain. Healthy soil allows water to infiltrate, replenish groundwater and sustain crops through dry periods.

Restoring soil structure takes time and a shift in farming practices. Reduced tillage, crop rotation, intercropping and retaining crop residues help protect soil structure and replenish organic matter. Compost, farmyard manure and biochar improve moisture retention and support beneficial soil organisms, while legumes and mix of shallow & deep-rooted crops support nutrient cycling.

In Punjab, alternatives to conventional rice-wheat cultivation are demonstrating what this transition can look like. The Happy Seeder machine allows farmers to sow wheat directly into fields containing paddy residue, intact living root system, reducing stubble burning and soil disturbance while returning organic material to the land.

Where compaction is severe, targeted interventions such as subsoiling may be needed to break dense layers, alongside longer-term changes in soil management.

For small and marginal farmers, adopting these practices also requires access to knowledge and equipment. Custom Hiring Centres and community machinery banks can make appropriate equipment more affordable, while soil testing, field demonstrations and Farmer Learner Groups help farmers make informed decisions about their land.

India has invested considerably in capturing rainwater through watershed development, farm ponds and other conservation measures. These are essential, but water security cannot stop at building structures. The soil must also be able to absorb, store and release that water when crops need it.

Soil health must, therefore, become an integral part of climate adaptation. Healthier soils support stronger root systems, improve water-use efficiency and help sustain agricultural productivity through changing weather conditions.

This calls for greater investment in soil restoration as part of India's efforts to address water stress and build climate resilience. Farmers need better access to soil testing, practical knowledge, appropriate machinery and support to adopt regenerative agriculture practices. Community institutions, agricultural extension services and development partnerships all have a role in making these approaches accessible, particularly to small and marginal farmers.

Ultimately, building water security is not just about capturing more rain, but improving the capacity of the land to absorb, store and release it. Soil is a living resource that must be revived and protected. Its condition will determine not only what farmers can harvest today, but how well India's agricultural communities can withstand the uncertainties of tomorrow. Investing in healthier soils must therefore become a central part of India's efforts to tackle water stress, sustain food production, strengthen climate resilience and secure rural livelihoods.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Chandrakant Kumbhani, CEO, Ambuja Foundation.