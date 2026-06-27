How India’s MSMEs can win long-term in global trade

Indian MSMEs are moving from local success to global relevance—and the pace is accelerating. In just four years, the number of MSMEs participating in exports has more than tripled, rising from 52,849 in 2020–21 to 1,73,350 in 2024–25—an increase of over 200%. MSME (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

We see this as a strong signal: small businesses are gaining confidence, getting better access to market information, and responding to sustained demand for India-made products. As trade tools and digital platforms make cross-border selling more straightforward, more MSMEs are stepping into global markets with clear intent—and the ability to scale.

Export growth at this scale doesn’t mean the work is done. Many MSMEs still face practical barriers that become more visible once they move beyond domestic operations:

Digital readiness is uneven, limiting speed, visibility, and control.

Operational inefficiencies that are manageable at home can become costly across borders.

Compliance and documentation vary by market, and errors can lead to delays, rejections, or financial loss. Closing these gaps takes structured, hands-on support—focused on execution, not just aspiration.

The Government of India’s ₹4,531-crore Market Access Support (MAS) scheme is an important step in building that pathway. By funding participation in international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets, MAS helps MSMEs do something essential: Meet global buyers and start building trust.

That first connection matters. Export relationships are often built face-to-face, and everything that follows—repeat orders, supplier partnerships, and deeper supply chain integration—depends on that initial access.

Getting a first order is one thing. Becoming a long-term supplier is another.

Global buyers look for consistency: Quality that holds up order after order, documentation that’s accurate, and delivery timelines that are dependable. That’s what turns a trial shipment into a sustained relationship.

This is where private-sector programs can play a meaningful role—helping MSMEs build the capabilities global supply chains require. The most effective efforts are practical and business-by-business: Supporting certifications, strengthening quality systems, improving catalogue and product fundamentals, and building commercial readiness.

India’s digital public infrastructure is also changing what’s possible for MSMEs. UPI-enabled payments, emerging cross-border payment interoperability, and logistics modernisation under PM Gati Shakti are strengthening the foundation for a more connected trade ecosystem.

Digital platforms are also lowering the cost of complexity. Capabilities that once required significant capital and intermediaries—discovery, compliance support, payments, and logistics coordination—are increasingly available through integrated ecosystems. That shift is making global trade more accessible to smaller producers.

Digital adoption is reducing the advantage of size. With eCommerce platforms, fintech, cloud tools, and AI-enabled insights, MSMEs can read demand signals, manage inventory, and process international payments with far less friction. Capabilities that once required scale are now within reach.

Operational discipline is what earns repeat business. For global buyers, predictability is non-negotiable: On-time delivery, consistent quality, accurate paperwork, and traceability. Technology is helping MSMEs build these capabilities faster and more affordably.

Export infrastructure is where many businesses still stall. Readiness assessments, documentation support, compliance guidance, listing optimisation, cross-border logistics integration, and payment enablement are the practical building blocks. Without them, export capability stays theoretical. MSMEs need fulfilment and operating models that don’t cap growth—and support systems that help them succeed in markets they’re entering for the first time.

The impact is already visible. MSMEs are diversifying products and markets, improving compliance discipline, and converting trial orders into repeat orders—deepening their role in global supply chains.

Over the next decade, India’s MSMEs have a real opportunity to expand their share of global trade. The key shift is from episodic exporting to developing reliable, long-term commercial partnerships.

Getting the combination of policy support, digital infrastructure, and structured capability-building right will determine not only how many MSMEs export—but how deeply they embed themselves in the global economy.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ashin Mathew, India Head, Cross Border Trade, Walmart Marketplace.