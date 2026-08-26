India's private aviation market is moving towards an integrated ecosystem

India’s aviation sector is entering a transformative phase where the next leg of the journey will be defined by the convergence of ownership, charter, financing, leasing, technology, regional connectivity and capacity building — creating a deeper, more sophisticated and globally competitive aviation ecosystem. Aviation (Photo for representation)

A significant transformation is taking place in the private aviation space. Rising wealth, growing entrepreneurship and greater demand for time-efficient travel are shaping the course of the sector. The rapid growth of business activity beyond the major metros, increasing movement of HNIs and entrepreneurs across cities, improving regional airport infrastructure and seamless leasing and financing system are creating a stronger case for private and on-demand aviation. Chartered helicopters, too, are emerging as an important component of this evolving private aviation ecosystem going beyond business and leisure to religious and medical tourism as well.

The demand and supply scenarios are favourably placed for India’s private aviation sector.

To put things in perspective, Knight Frank Wealth Report highlights that between 2021 and 2026, India’s ultra-high net worth individual population ($30 mn+) surged by 63%, rising from just over 12,000 to 19,877, a reflection of extraordinary wealth creation across technology, industrials and capital markets. The country now has the sixth largest UHNWI population in the world.

On the supply side, the government’s efforts towards building capacities in the field of airport and aircraft expansion, pilots, training schools, MRO, leasing and financing, regional connectivity etc. will play key role in the sector’s growth. To add to this, the government’s policy support towards ensuring global confidence in India’s evolving aviation financing ecosystem besides aligning with global standard will help and support the sector’s long-term expansion.

This integrated ecosystem will further evolve and shape the future of Indian aviation in the form of added capacities, green push, policy support and a seamless aircraft financing and leasing system.

Acquiring an aircraft brings various complexities. Specialised technical expertise is required for aircraft selection, technical due diligence, regulatory approvals, import procedures, financing, crew, maintenance and eventual resale.

Aircraft financing is a key enabler, particularly through models such as sale-and-leaseback, which can allow aircraft owners and operators to unlock capital tied up in their fleet while continuing to use the aircraft. At the same time, fractional ownership is opening private aviation to a wider pool of HNIs, entrepreneurs and corporates by allowing multiple users to share the ownership and operating costs of an aircraft. These models can lower the upfront capital requirement, improve asset utilisation and provide greater flexibility, making private aviation more accessible while creating new opportunities for financiers, lessors and aviation asset managers.

The economics of time also becomes an important consideration in the decision to opt for private aviation. For senior executives, entrepreneurs and business owners, time spent travelling has a direct opportunity cost.

As the country moves ahead, the future will no longer belong only to companies that sell or charter aircraft. It will belong to platforms and service providers that can help customers navigate the entire lifecycle of an aircraft — from acquisition and financing to operations, charter deployment and eventual disposal.

Financing will become the next major enabler on the back of structural changes taking place in the aviation finance sector.

India has been trying to build a domestic aircraft leasing and financing ecosystem through GIFT IFSC. The Union Budget 2026 provisions for GIFT IFSC will make aircraft financing a game-changer. However, enabling access to domestic capital through banks, insurance companies, pension funds etc. will further make financing easier.

As reported by International Financial Services Centres Authority in May 2026, GIFT IFSC had 40 aircraft lessors, with 203 aircraft and 84 engines leased through IFSC-based structures.

This is significant as it promotes access to sophisticated financing that can fundamentally change the economics of aircraft ownership and operation.

The world over, leasing has become an important part of aviation because it allows operators and owners to manage capital more efficiently and effectively. In India, the emergence of an institutional leasing ecosystem can provide another avenue for fleet expansion and potentially create more flexible ownership structures.

The development of GIFT IFSC represents more than a financial-services reform. It could become an important piece of the country’s broader aviation infrastructure.

KPMG in collaboration with MoCA and FICCI released a report “Advancing the aircraft leasing ecosystem in India – From reforms to powering future growth” during India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 which said that leasing activity associated with Indian aviation has remained largely externalised. With typical annual lease rentals estimated at ₹7-8 crore per aircraft, this structure has led to significant and recurring foreign exchange outflows, constrained domestic participation in aviation finance, and limited India’s ownership and control over strategically important aviation assets. Over the past few years, however, India has begun laying the foundation for a domestic aircraft leasing ecosystem with policy, fiscal and institutional measures initiated to support leasing activity in the country. --

India’s business aviation market has historically been concentrated around major business centres. That will remain important, but the next wave of growth will come from the country’s regional economic centres and specialised destinations.

The government’s Modified UDAN programme, approved in March 2026 with an outlay of ₹28,840 crore over 10 years, aims to strengthen regional connectivity and includes plans for new airports and modern helipads. The scheme has been designed to improve connectivity to underserved and unserved locations.

For private aviation, regional connectivity will have an important multiplier effect.

India is also building a globally competitive Sustainable Aviation Fuel ecosystem that supports the growth of aviation sector while contributing meaningfully to global decarbonisation efforts. Today, 104 airports in the country have switched entirely to 100% green energy usage. SAF blending is also being prioritised.

Scaling up aviation capacity through pilot training infrastructure, airport passenger handling limits, and airport development is crucial for the growth of the aviation sector. To add to this, the government’s aviation roadmap for 2047 presents an ambitious picture –over 350 airports, passenger traffic expected to cross one billion, nearly 35,000 pilots, acquisition of nearly 2000 aircrafts, 25 million jobs, expanding opportunities in MRO and pilot training – are integral to aviation becoming a vital pillar of India’s $10 trillion economy. 41 Flying Training Organisations are currently operating from 63 flying bases across the country and with the addition of 11 new FTOs across seven AAI airports, India’s annual pilot training capacity is expected to increase by 750 cadets per year, providing a substantial boost to the domestic training ecosystem.

Aircraft owners need better asset-management solutions. Operators need access to financing and aircraft. Customers need reliable charter capacity. Investors need transparent asset information. Lessors need a stronger aviation ecosystem. And regulators need frameworks that recognise the distinct operating realities of business and general aviation. These requirements are interconnected.

India will need infrastructure, human resource, financing, technology, expertise and operating ecosystem that can make those aircraft more productive and accessible.

If we get that ecosystem right, private aviation can become an important enabler of business mobility, regional connectivity, specialised travel and economic activity.

This article is authored by Capt. Varun Mittal, founder & director, VCRAFT International Pvt. Ltd.