Why fundraising has become the most critical skill in India’s social sector

For decades, India’s social sector has rested on the reassuring assumption that good work would inevitably attract funding. Purpose, it was believed, would find patrons, and impact would speak for itself. That belief is now increasingly detached from reality. The non-profit ecosystem has grown larger, more regulated, and more competitive, while donor expectations have become sharper and more exacting. Yet fundraising in many organisations remains reactive driven by urgency rather than strategy, dependent on founders’ networks, sporadic events, or improvised proposals. Structured institutional fundraising, supported by systems and leadership ownership, is still rare. As a result, even organisations delivering meaningful social outcomes often struggle to survive. Fundraising is no longer a peripheral support function; it has become a core capability that determines which institutions endure. Fund raising (Shutterstock)

The funding environment itself has changed fundamentally. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending continues to grow, with more than twenty-five thousand companies now covered under CSR provisions. But this growth has come with heightened expectations. Corporations increasingly seek alignment with business priorities, measurable outcomes, and credible execution at scale. Philanthropy is undergoing a similar shift. A new generation of Indian donors is moving away from one-time contributions toward deeper engagement, seeking clarity of purpose, reliable data, and evidence of sustained change. At the same time, international funding has become more constrained. Regulatory requirements under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and shifts in global development priorities have reduced access to flexible, unrestricted capital. Sector studies, including those by Sattva, point to a widening funding gap, particularly for small and mid-sized organisations. The paradox is clear: Capital exists, but it flows increasingly to organisations that can demonstrate credibility, communicate value, and build long-term trust.

This shift has exposed a structural vulnerability. Organisations without dedicated fundraising leadership or the capacity to engage funders strategically face the greatest risk. Many remain overly reliant on founders to secure resources a model that rarely scales and often weakens institutions during leadership transitions. Others depend on a narrow donor base, leaving them exposed to sudden funding shocks. Program excellence alone no longer offers protection. Impact that is not visible, articulated, and supported by long-range financial planning is difficult to sustain. This is less a failure of intent or competence than a leadership gap.

Fundraising continues to be misunderstood as a transactional or sales-oriented activity, which obscures its strategic role. At its core, effective fundraising is about positioning and narrative. It explains why a problem matters now, why a particular organisation is uniquely placed to address it, and what long-term change it seeks to create. It is also about stewardship. Trust is built over time through consistency, transparency, and the ability to engage funders as partners rather than sources of capital. In more mature non-profit ecosystems globally, fundraising is embedded in senior leadership and actively supported by boards that lend credibility and open networks. Trust and legitimacy cannot be delegated or outsourced.

When leaders take ownership of fundraising, it signals clarity of mission and seriousness of intent. Leadership-led fundraising shapes program design, determines how organisations scale, and influences the partnerships they pursue. Organisations where leaders view fundraising as central to their role are better positioned to secure multi-year commitments and strategic alliances. They recognise that funding conversations are not merely financial transactions, but discussions about shared purpose and collective problem-solving. This ownership also creates internal alignment. When teams understand how their work contributes to sustainability, fundraising becomes integrated with strategy rather than isolated from it strengthening both execution and resilience.

What the sector now requires is a fundamental reframing of fundraising as a strategic capability rather than an administrative necessity. This means investing in fundraising leadership rather than only proposal-writing capacity, embedding fundraising goals and accountability across organisations, and enabling boards to act as advocates and connectors rather than passive overseers. It also requires treating fundraising as a long-term institutional capability, supported by structured learning pathways and professional development an area that remains underdeveloped in India.

The organisations that thrive in the coming decade will not only be those with the strongest programmes, but those that are most credible, trusted, and financially resilient. India’s social sector does not lack innovation or intent. What it lacks is sufficient investment in leadership. At the centre of that leadership gap sits fundraising. Recognising it as a strategic imperative is no longer optional, it is essential.

This article is authored by Nikita Gupta, lead, Centre of Excellence for Fundraising and Meenal Manolika, associate director, India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS).