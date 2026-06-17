Why traditional work cultures are failing Gen Z

Profit, productivity, and growth have always been top priorities for organisations for a long time. However, taking into consideration that Gen Zers are already part of the workforce, companies nowadays not only ask themselves whether the working environment is created for workers to operate productively but also whether the space allows its employees to flourish and grow. Work culture (Pixabay/Representative)

Generation Z started joining the workforce when the economy was uncertain, there was technological change, and there existed a global health crisis. Compared to previous workplaces which had a hierarchical system and job security as priorities, employees belonging to Generation Z prioritised issues like flexibility, purposefulness, mental well-being, and growth.

According to the Deloitte Gen Z and Millennial Survey conducted in 2025 in 44 countries among over 23,000 people, less than 6% of Gen Zers said they see senior leadership positions as their main career goals. What made the Gen Z employees choose their careers was balance between work and life, personal development and growth, financial stability, and performing something that brings purpose to their lives.

Among the main distinctions between Generation Z and other generations is the way these young people understand work as an activity. Many members of Generation Z see work as something that is supposed to help them create a decent life for themselves and not something which forms their identity. Indeed, previous generations tended to devote themselves to their work, which was considered crucial for the formation of their identity. In contrast, generation Z employees were provided with many more opportunities and resources to follow their passion without being dependent on work. Therefore, they tend to be extremely passionate about work, and if it corresponds to their purpose, then they will do everything possible to achieve success; otherwise, they cannot be fully engaged.

It should also be noted that the representatives of Generation Z know the importance of rest and personal boundaries better than older people who used to be responsible all the time and to spend much time at work. Instead of trying to do everything at once, Gen Z employees focus on particular tasks with an excellent understanding of themselves. With their intelligence, ability to adapt, and affinity for technology, this generation is ready to create new systems and concepts for the future. Finally, this generation cares more about nature, social matters, and people. Organisations should learn to see things from another angle and take advantage of this generation.

This trend has compelled organisations to change their conventional workplace policies. For decades, corporate environments incentivised working lengthy shifts, hierarchical management, and availability around-the-clock. Nevertheless, these practices have been ineffective in retaining younger employees since they ignore what matters most to Generation Z - autonomy, transparency, empathy, and psychological safety.

Rather, the main factors influencing career decisions are work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, financial stability, and the significance of the work. According to the results of this survey collected from over 23,000 individuals in 44 countries, it becomes evident that young professionals set new standards even for their own definition of ambition.

What is important to notice here is the essential truth about the relationship between people and organisations – employees' well-being is connected to organisational success through engagement, retention, productivity, and culture.

However, this transformation has been sped up by the pandemic. Young professionals have seen the consequences of burnout, job insecurity, and emotional exhaustion on an entirely new level. Consequently, professionals belonging to the youngest generation have come into the workplace with much higher expectations regarding flexibility and support.

Notably, when we talk about flexibility among Gen Z members, it doesn’t imply complete seclusion or permanent remote work either. Research backed by Gallup indicates that many younger workers are keen on physical offices because they provide mentoring, cooperation, and socialisation. But what they despise is strictness. Young professionals expect organisations to recognise their uniqueness and help achieve work-life balance and personal development.

The second feature of Gen Z employees refers to a willingness to learn new things constantly. Advancement is understood by many young workers not as ascending the career ladder, but through acquiring experience and skills. According to the survey conducted by Deloitte, learning and professional development was among the main reasons Gen Z members decided to join their companies. Over 70% stated that they develop their career skills at least once a week.

This would mean that firms cannot rely on the strategy of using rewards to retain employees. In the current era of business, employees are reviewing organisations based on the way they treat them in terms of mentoring, psychological safety, promotion prospects, and opportunities to make a difference.

Psychological safety at the workplace must never be underestimated since when employees feel comfortable voicing their ideas, asking questions, making mistakes, and raising issues without fear of ridicule or punishment, productivity levels rise. However, many traditional organisational cultures are run based on fear, hierarchy, and transactional approaches to leadership.

The emergence of Generation Z employees in the workforce thus goes beyond being just a matter of generational change. The organisations that will prosper in the future are those that will embrace a fundamental principle that employees do not only seek job satisfaction but also a sustainable growth environment.

Workplace culture could turn out to be one of the most potent competitive strengths an organisation can have in the coming years. Companies that resist change will eventually find it simpler to attract employees than to keep them.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Seema Rekha, founder & CEO, Antarmanh.