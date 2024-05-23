How cloud computing is shaping the digital landscape

Cloud computing is speedily altering the digital sphere in India, extending exceptional prospects for companies and individuals alike. As India strives to develop into a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026, cloud computing has the ability to change the Indian economy technologically and make it more flexible and comprehensive. Cloud computing

As we embrace the age of the digital revolution, cloud technologies are performing an essential function in redesigning how establishments manage and provide services. With an expanding market and an intensifying inclination for modern solutions, India is observing a substantial shift in the direction of cloud adoption throughout diverse segments.

Cloud computing is identical to holding a virtual storeroom for alphanumeric stuff. It's a place where an individual may stock, retrieve, and be able to handle information and products over the internet, as an alternative to physical hardware.

In addition, core tech as a forte has stayed comparatively steady in the course of the past 3 years, upholding a workforce varying between 2.5-2.6 million specialists. This firmness is credited to the development of core tech roles.

In line with workforce management, proceeds are anticipated to display a yearly growth rate (compound annual growth rate 2024-2028) of 16.54%, bringing about a market size of $17,010.00 million by 2028. Further, the influence of cloud computing on Indian industries is similar to inserting turbo boosters into their processes. With the cloud, trades in India can either level up or knock down their sources at the snap of a finger, without the difficulty of dealing with physical (tangible) servers.

By embracing cloud technology, industries in India are not limiting their scope to only diminishing their information technology (IT) budgets but are also focused on strengthening their productivity.

Corporations in India are slowly understanding the ability of cloud services and are hopping on board to stay economical in the digital sphere. However Indian organisations are confronting challenges in implementing cloud technologies--apprehensions around data security, compliance concerns, and the difficulty of transferring current systems to the cloud in accordance with the pre-defined government norms.

With national policies and programmes supporting cloud adoption, the government is paving the way for smoother integration of cloud technologies in India.

And to sweeten the deal, incentives are waiting for cloud service providers in India. These incentives are like a golden ticket, encouraging more providers to offer top-notch cloud services in the country. It's a win-win situation for businesses and providers.

Cloud computing is brewing up a storm in India. Leading the charge are some powerhouse players like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. In turn, by 2047, India is expected to be an economic superpower with an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of $ 26 trillion.

These tech titans are not just making waves; they are creating innovations that are reshaping the digital landscape of the nation.

When it comes to cloud service providers in India, robust infrastructure, and a wide array of services, AWS has become the go-to choice for businesses looking to scale and succeed in the digital domain. Microsoft Azure, with its Azure regions popping up, is giving tough competition, while Google Cloud Platform is serving up innovation in the marketplace.

From Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbots to blockchain solutions, India is embracing cutting-edge technologies faster. These innovations are not just buzzwords; they are the driving force behind the skyrocketing adoption of cloud computing in the country. With businesses realising the power of data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, the Indian cloud computing industry is turning into a digital collection of possibilities.

The future of cloud computing in India is brighter. According to a report by Oliver Wyman and NASSCOM, cloud technology will account for 8% of India’s GDP by 2026. It has the potential to boost the country's GDP by $310-380 billion by 2026, while also producing 14 million employment. A concentrated all-around effort can result in a continuous 25-30% increase in cloud investment over the next five years (2022 onwards) to reach $18.5 billion, assisting India in realising the full potential of the cloud market.

The evolution of cloud computing in India is paving the way for a more interconnected and dynamic digital future. With the support of government policies, the innovation of key players, and the increasing adoption rates, the Indian cloud computing industry is ready for continued growth and innovation. As businesses leverage the scalability, flexibility, and cost-saving benefits offered by cloud technologies, the digital landscape in India is set to witness further advancements and transformative opportunities in the years to come.

This article is authored by Tushar Dhawan, partner, Plus91Labs.