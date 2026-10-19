The age of AI anxiety

Onset of an impending environmental catastrophe and every report around it, hit millions of us with profound sense of uncertainty and distress. This phenomenon, described as eco-anxiety, appears to impact heavily on Gen Z and younger millennials and had been a topic of discussion now and then. Surveys have found that climate anxiety and persistent thoughts about a possible environmental collapse can influence everyday decisions and routines, including sleep, concentration and relationships. Artificial intelligence (Representative)

Such anxiety and fear are not confined only to the climate crisis. For decades, the possibility of a nuclear conflict has carried its own psychological burden. As the world witnesses renewed geopolitical tensions and a growing number of armed conflicts, the fear of nuclear escalations leading to a nuclear war or radioactive disaster triggered by a moment of miscalculation is deeply unsettling for many.

Amidst these comes a new source of collective anxiety and dooms day fear--the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The conversation around AI that was initially a technology story eventually became a societal and human story. Before 2022, AI was associated mostly with machine learning, automation and applications developed within technology companies. The major concerns then were around job loss. The entry of ChatGPT in late 2022 made AI a reality for ordinary people and its impact was astonishing. From an invisible technology, AI became an everyday reality, capable of writing, coding, analysing and creating. By 2023, the excitement has paved way for deeper concerns such as misinformation, manipulation, privacy, employment crisis, autonomy and the risks posed by systems powered with AI.

In 2024, workplaces with growing frequency started using AI. Eventually the world has seen governments shifting discussions to AI regulations from AI efficiency. Initiatives such as the EU AI Act and the AI Seoul Summit focusing on responsible development and risk management are examples to this shift. By 2025, we were discussing more about AI agents, autonomy, economic transformation and human-AI collaboration, than chatbots. In short, the story shift was about how quickly AI could reshape work, society and human life. We have also heard well known AI founders starting to raise concerns and suggesting the need to slow down AI development.

The conversation during early 2026 was more about living with AI. But recent developments, news and conversations are more about AI overpowering our lives than living with it. While optimism still is huge around AI being a powerful productivity and efficiency tool, it has become a considerable source of societal anxiety. Reports around frontier models reportedly demonstrating autonomous behaviour, raising concerns about oversight and the possibility of AI systems manipulating or evading safeguards are hugely concerning for many. Researchers and technology leaders have warned that advanced AI could lower barriers to biological and chemical threats. Capable AI powered systems has the potential to launch sophisticated cyberattacks, fraud and misinformation. The economic implications are equally profound as AI becomes capable of performing extremely complex cognitive and professional tasks. Together, these developments are shifting the AI debate from ‘How AI help humanity?’ to ‘How do we ensure that powerful AI remains under meaningful human control’.

There is no universally accepted definition of AI anxiety, but it can be understood as the growing sense of unease and uncertainty about how AI will reshape our lives, livelihoods and spaces in an automated world.

Concerns about AI is evident among the workforce and the wider public. An EY survey conducted in the US among 1,000 employees who were at least familiar with AI found that 71% expressed concern about AI and its implications. Some research cited that 29% of adults experience anxiety about AI, with 18% indicating intense feeling of fear. These findings suggest that alongside the potential AI promises, a significant psychological crisis is emerging among people.

Multiple studies focussing young people, particularly students in universities have established link between AI anxiety related to job search and employment. A 2026 study conducted among 821 participants, published in nature.com significantly and positively predicted job search anxiety that is related to AI anxiety.

AI anxiety is driven by a combination of economic, psychological, social and existential concerns. At the base level, people fear that AI could disrupt jobs, make their skills obsolete and shadow the sense of purpose that work provides people. The speed at which AI is evolving is creating a sense of losing control. Concerns about deepfakes, misinformation and declining trust, add another layer of unease. At a deeper level, warnings about autonomous AI systems and the possibility of humans losing control over powerful technologies fuel existential and ethical crisis. These anxieties are amplified by sensational headlines, technical jargons and conflicting information.

Platforms like Reddit have considerable discussions going on among young anxious people. At individual levels, managing AI anxiety requires balancing while staying informed. To safeguard the mental well-being, it’s important to limit exposure to worrisome headlines and social-media doom scrolling. It is equally important to rely on reliable information sources to distinguish facts from speculation. Focussing on what can be controlled, such as building practical AI and digital skills can give a feeling of being empowered and being in control. Staying connected with others, acknowledging feelings of anxiety and making time for sleep, exercise, nature and face-to-face human interactions can help maintain perspective and resilience in a growing AI-driven world.

Managing AI anxiety cannot be left to individuals alone. It requires coordinated action both from organisations and governments. Organisations need to communicate transparently about the AI use and involve employees in implementation decisions. Investment in reskilling, redeployment and employee wellbeing needs to be prioritised rather than allowing uncertainty to fuel fear.

According to ILO, AI is more likely to transform many jobs than eliminate them. Need of the hour hence is social dialogue, worker participation and skills development in managing this transition. At the national level, governments must build trust through clear and palpable regulation, safety standards, accountability mechanisms, public awareness, AI literacy and social protection. While doing this, it’s also important to share the benefits of AI among people. India’s AI framework has emphasised trust and accountability-based development emphasising risk- mitigation, transparency, capacity building and coordination across government, industry, research and academia. Similarly, all major economies across the globe including the US, European Union, Japan and Singapore have developed AI frameworks with profound emphasis on safety, responsibility, risk management, adoption and international cooperation.

Intra- and international dialogue and cross-country cooperation are essential to unlock AI’s potential while strengthening safeguards around safety, security, governance, ethics and regulation. Global collaboration is equally critical to prevent the misuse of AI and address malicious actors whose actions could pose risks to societies.

Ultimately, reducing AI anxiety is more about making the transition predictable, participative and human-centred than hampering innovation.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Bindu Sivasankaran Nair, management, ESG & people strategy consultant and founder, Inclusive Minds.