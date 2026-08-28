Why every enterprise needs an AI governance strategy

I see a pattern across boardrooms discussing which AI tool we should buy next, immediately followed by an afterthought: How do we make sure it does not go wrong? AI (Photo credit: Unsplash)

In a market where AI is moving from pilots to production workflows, the priority is not another tool or demo. It is an AI governance strategy that defines how AI is approved, monitored, and controlled. India’s new AI governance guidelines are already pointing in this direction with principles around trust, people-first design, accountability, safety, and transparency.

The timing is important. India is not adopting AI in a vacuum. NASSCOM’s 2026 review shows the country’s tech industry has become a net hirer, with more than 2 million professionals upskilled in AI, while AI revenue is estimated at $10–12 billion in FY26. At the same time, the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index shows adoption is still uneven across sectors, with gaps in technology maturity, data management, and implementation. In many cases, enthusiasm is outpacing readiness. That is exactly when governance stops being a compliance checkbox and becomes a business enabler.

What we need to see more of is a shift in the enterprise leaders’ mindset where they stop treating AI like a procurement decision and move beyond the mundane order—buy the tool, run a pilot, show quick wins, and scale later. AI is not software in the traditional sense; it learns, adapts, influences decisions, and in many cases shapes outcomes for clients. Once that happens, the risks are no longer limited to system uptime or feature quality.

This matters even more in India, where regulatory and reputational stakes are high. The government’s AI governance framework has made it clear that innovation must move in step with accountability and safety. This is a practical message. If AI is used in hiring, insurance, healthcare, or fraud detection, the enterprise is accountable for outcomes even when the model is third-party, cloud-hosted, or embedded in a vendor product. Governance is not about slowing AI down. It is about making AI deployable in the real world.

While AI is at the core of enterprise operations in India, there is immense need for integrated architectures, strong governance, and adaptive security as India’s role shifts from execution to shaping the global digital agenda. India is leading the expansion of global enterprise transformation, powered by a strong digital talent base and rapid AI adoption. The point is simple: India's long-term advantage will come from leading in trusted AI, not simply from being the fastest to adopt new AI tools.

At a recent summit for policymakers and enterprise leaders, a very pertinent point was made about Indian leaders increasingly stressing that governance, transparency, and accountability be embedded at the design stage rather than retrofitted later. That is the real maturity test. Mature enterprises do not ask how quickly they can add AI. They ask how safely they can institutionalise it.

Governance has a strategic advantage in India. Businesses that can prove data discipline and explainability will move faster. A governance-first approach helps internal teams as well. Clear rules reduce confusion around what can be used, where, and by whom. They prevent shadow AI from creeping into critical workflows. These rules give business leaders confidence that AI is not creating hidden liabilities under the banner of productivity.

The most effective AI governance strategies in India will not be heavy-handed or theoretical. They will start with an AI inventory, risk classification, approval workflows, data usage boundaries, vendor assessment, and incident response. Crucially, these frameworks will define who is accountable at the model, process, and business levels. They will also be updated continuously, because agentic and autonomous AI will keep changing the risk profile. Governance cannot be a one-time policy document. It must be a living operating model.

Enterprises that understand this will gain more than compliance. They will gain trust, and trust is becoming the most valuable operating currency in AI. The companies that build governance now will be able to scale AI with less friction and greater credibility.

In India’s AI race, the winners will not be the ones with the most tools. They will be the ones with clear guardrails, strong accountability, and the most disciplined operating model. But before another AI tool, let’s first build the AI governance strategy.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohan Subrahmanya, country leader & executive director, India, Insight Enterprises.