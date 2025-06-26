Addressing IAF’s fighter aircraft conundrum

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plays a critical role in securing India amidst a world in flux. For this massive task, India must possess indigenously produced fighter aircraft engines to power its fighter aircraft variants over the next 50 years without falling into undue dependency on foreign suppliers. As the timely delivery of fighter aircraft to the IAF is linked to the security of supply chains, this brief underlines the need for both the development of indigenous capabilities and technological collaboration to proceed simultaneously. Equally important is the creation of indigenous testing and certification facilities, as well as the transfer of technology. FILE PHOTO: Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets fly past during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo(REUTERS)

India’s neighbourhood is fraught with military challenges and the strategic collaboration between China and Pakistan is deepening. Additionally, China is producing large numbers of the fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter aircraft, as reports are emerging of Pakistan acquiring fifth-generation fighter aircraft from China. These developments have lent increased urgency to meeting the needs of the IAF, especially since several of its existing frontline fighter aircraft will be due for replacement soon.

At the Aero India 2025 show in Bengaluru in February this year, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh lamented the delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mk-1 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the IAF by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The issues that have had an adverse impact on the IAF’s operational needs should be viewed against the backdrop of evolving threats and challenges.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Sujan R. Chinoy – ORF, New Delhi.