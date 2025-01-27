A turning point in India-Indonesia relations

Given the age-old civilisational connect, geographical proximity, and shared political impulses, India and Indonesia should have been much more cooperative partners, sustainably engaged with each other for common purposes, than has been the case so far. But this could change, with a successful State visit by President Prabowo Subianto to India. The four-day visit (January 23–26) was strong on pomp and protocol, with him as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Still, it was also a valuable opportunity for a comprehensive and fruitful dialogue. Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu (L) with guest of honour, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) leave after the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.(AFP)

The eminent visitor was exposed to India’s current political and diplomatic thinking, and, in turn, New Delhi saw--and liked--the real Prabowo, a veteran general, a courageous political fighter, and a newly-minted president who intends to adopt an active foreign policy for raising Indonesia’s international profile.

“I am not a professional politician,” President Prabowo said, “I’m not a good diplomat. I say what is in my heart.” He openly admired Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi‘s leadership and added, “I would like to see India and Indonesia continue to be close partners and friends.” The word ‘continue’ may have been his concession to the exigencies of diplomacy!

The two nations are now engaged in adding more substance and imparting new momentum to a relationship that has largely underperformed for long. An ambitious venture, it is anchored in New Delhi’s recognition that geopolitically, Indonesia is the largest and the most important Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) State and in Jakarta‘s conviction that an enhanced partnership with a multi-aligned India will expand Indonesia’s diplomatic space as a significant Asian power and player in the Global South.

In a 55-para joint statement, the two sides defined in detail their consensus of views on “the full spectrum” of bilateral and international cooperation. As a senior official of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) put it, the visit involved a review of “the entire gamut of bilateral relations within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” at the highest political levels. The specific areas covered included defense and security, maritime domain, trade and investment, connectivity, digital economy, tourism, health, and people-to-people ties.

Despite much pre-visit speculation in the media, no agreement emerged about Indonesia’s reported plan to purchase the Brahmos missile system from India. However, it was announced that the discussion on the defense industry and supply chain cooperation had been underway and would continue when an Indonesian delegation visits India soon. Among the five MOUs signed during the President’s visit, one deals with maritime safety and security cooperation between the Indian Coastguard and its Indonesian counterpart, BAKAMLA.

No hint was provided about the larger geopolitical dimensions if sensitive issues like the United States (US)-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific and China’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas were discussed. Yet enough indications were given to confirm that the subject stays on the minds of both sides. PM Modi hailed Indonesia as “an important partner in the Asean and the Indo-Pacific,” adding that both countries were committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity, and rules-based order in the entire region. “We agree that freedom of navigation must be ensured in accordance with international laws,” he noted. MEA reinforced this by stressing that the two nations have “a great commonality of views on what we see should be the Indo-Pacific rules-based order.”

On economic development, the two governments have much work that lies ahead. Bilateral trade, which touched about $30 billion in 2023–24, needs to be increased to $50 billion in the next few years. This requires the Indian side to do more work to increase its exports as the trade balance favours Indonesia. The latter, too, needs to provide an environment that is friendly to Indian products. The visiting president promised to reduce regulation and “cut bureaucracy” for this purpose. A nearly 100-member strong business delegation accompanied him. So, it can be hoped that business and industry will now play a more active role, especially as Prabowo emphasised that the economy was open to more Indian investments in infrastructure, health, education, and digital transformation. It was noted that he was keen to have more Indian hospitals and institutions of higher learning to help expedite progress in Indonesia.

Those involved in implementing the new proposals and ideas must draw suitable lessons from the past when work began enthusiastically and then was halted on some projects, such as the one to establish connectivity between Andaman and Aceh and for developing a civilian port in Aceh. Careful homework and persistence would be essential to ensure progress.

Cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties, the third leg of the relationship, continue to prosper. The number of Indian tourists in Indonesia last year touched 700,000 and could quickly go up to a million soon. Therefore, the decision to celebrate 2025 as the Indo-Asean Year of Tourism is timely. The expanding air connectivity between Indian and Indonesian cities is welcome. For this author, who spent four memorable years working in the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, it is heartwarming to note that after the Buddhist Borobudur Temple, India will now assist in the conservation efforts of the Hindu Prambanan Temple. These are among Indonesia’s richest cultural treasures and are a living testimony to the influences that came from Indian shores.

The two governments would do well by conducting regular, in-depth dialogues on their respective roles in important plurilateral groupings such as G20, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Asean-related mechanisms, and now BRICS that Indonesia joined recently. The highlighting of trilateral cooperation involving India, Indonesia, and Australia to address common collaboration issues was noteworthy. In addition, Indonesia should be invited as a member of another trilateral grouping composed of India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA). Strategic cooperation in the Global South where India and Indonesia play a balancing role, would help revitalise the special connect forged at the historic Bandung Conference of 1955, the precursor of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Political leadership has achieved much through this well-prepared visit. Think tanks such as India's Gateway House and Indonesia’s CSIS are already contributing to strengthening relations with innovative ideas and initiatives. The joint statement welcomed the establishment of the first Track 1.5 Dialogue mechanism and “appreciated” the convening of the first meeting in Mumbai in September 2024. It is now for officials, diplomats, and industry stakeholders to translate the commitments into action. Their moves will be watched with interest within the region and beyond.

This article is authored by Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow, Gateway House and a former ambassador of India, New Delhi.