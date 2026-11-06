How America’s political reset could reshape its global role

The 2026 US midterm elections represent more than a contest for congressional control. They could signal a shift in American domestic politics, with implications for its international partnerships, economic priorities and strategic engagements. As President Donald Trump reshapes US domestic and foreign policy, the possibility of changing congressional control raises questions about the limits of presidential authority and the durability of his political agenda. US midterm elections 2026: A voter visits a polling station to cast their ballot, while with a child, during the US midterm elections, in West Columbia, South Carolina. (REUTERS)

However, interpreting the midterms as a straightforward referendum on Trump would overlook deeper structural changes within American politics. A shift in congressional power could strengthen legislative oversight and institutional checks on the executive. A Democratic majority in the House of Representatives could initiate investigations into presidential decisions, administrative conduct and potential conflicts of interest. It could also scrutinise executive appointments, spending and legislative priorities.

Nevertheless, congressional opposition does not automatically reverse presidential policy. The American presidency retains considerable authority over foreign affairs and national security. While Congress can complicate the administration's agenda through investigations, legislation and funding restrictions, it cannot independently dismantle every policy established through executive action.

This distinction is particularly important in foreign policy, where presidential administrations frequently rely on executive authority to pursue diplomatic initiatives. Without bipartisan support, such arrangements remain vulnerable to changes in political leadership. Washington's approach towards Russia, Ukraine, Iran and the wider West Asian region will remain areas of considerable uncertainty.

Trump's ambition to negotiate an accommodation with Moscow over the Ukraine conflict could encounter resistance from lawmakers concerned about European security and American commitments. Yet congressional opposition alone may not prevent diplomatic negotiations or executive-level agreements.

Iran presents another challenge. The absence of bipartisan consensus on nuclear diplomacy has historically complicated efforts to establish sustainable agreements. Their durability depends not only on presidential preferences but also on congressional support and the willingness of successive administrations to maintain existing commitments.

These developments expose a fundamental weakness in American foreign policy: The difficulty of sustaining strategic continuity across electoral cycles. When international agreements become closely associated with individual presidents, global partners face uncertainty over Washington's long-term reliability.

Immigration will remain another significant source of political contestation. While restrictive policies appeal to voters concerned about border security and national sovereignty, American industries continue to depend on foreign talent and skilled workers. The H-1B visa debate illustrates this contradiction. Technology companies, universities and research institutions require access to global talent, while political opposition to immigration remains influential across ideological constituencies.

Excessively restrictive policies could undermine American innovation and competitiveness, whereas ineffective border management could deepen domestic political dissatisfaction. The challenge is to reconcile national security considerations with the economic requirements of an increasingly knowledge-intensive economy.

The midterms could accelerate ideological realignments within both major parties. Within the Republican Party, disagreements between traditional conservatives, institutional Republicans and populist constituencies may become more visible. If Trump's political approach is perceived as an electoral liability, sections of the party could become more willing to challenge his leadership.

For Democrats, the challenge extends beyond regaining congressional influence. Progressive voices have intensified debates over economic redistribution, immigration, social protection and foreign policy. The party must reconcile these positions with the concerns of moderate voters and working-class constituencies.

Consequently, the elections could influence both legislative priorities and the political positioning of the parties ahead of the 2028 presidential contest. Trump's emphasis on tariffs, domestic manufacturing and industrial reshoring reflects an attempt to strengthen American productive capacity and reduce strategic dependence on external supply chains.

However, protectionism carries economic costs. Import tariffs can increase input prices for manufacturers, raise consumer costs and generate uncertainty for businesses dependent on international trade. Reshoring also requires sustained investment, skilled labour and competitive production ecosystems.

Democrats may challenge the economic consequences of Trump's protectionist approach, but they too face pressure to retain elements of industrial policy and economic nationalism. The broader political consensus around strengthening domestic manufacturing therefore transcends the partisan divide. The real disagreement concerns the instruments through which economic security should be achieved: protectionist restrictions or strategic investment, international partnerships and competitive trade arrangements.

For India, developments in Washington deserve particular attention. India-US relations have expanded across defence cooperation, critical technologies, semiconductor manufacturing, energy security and Indo-Pacific strategic coordination. However, bilateral engagement remains exposed to shifts in American domestic politics. Changes in congressional leadership, immigration policies, technology transfers and trade protectionism could influence the pace and direction of cooperation.

New Delhi must, therefore, engage beyond the American executive, strengthening ties with bipartisan constituencies, congressional institutions, industry stakeholders and strategic communities. A durable relationship requires institutional engagement rather than excessive dependence on individual political leadership.

India's approach should remain guided by its national interests, particularly strategic autonomy, technological capability and economic security. The 2026 US midterms could reshape the institutional balance of power in Washington, expose divisions within political parties and intensify debates over economic nationalism. However, changing congressional control should not be confused with a complete transformation of American strategic priorities.

For international partners, including India, the more important question is not simply who wins the elections, but how American institutions manage the tension between domestic electoral pressures and global strategic responsibilities. This tension will remain central to understanding America's evolving role in the international order.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Janvi Singhi, senior research fellow, IndiaForth, Hyderabad.