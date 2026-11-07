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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, November 7 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 02:48:14 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

What: Apna Pahadi Utsav - Pahadi Diwali Festival

Gram it: Diwali festivities light up the capital! Rashtrapati Bhavan shines bright as it gets illuminated in shades of pink and purple, adding a vibrant glow to the capital’s skyline as the city gears up for the festival of lights. (Photo: ANI)
Gram it: Diwali festivities light up the capital! Rashtrapati Bhavan shines bright as it gets illuminated in shades of pink and purple, adding a vibrant glow to the capital’s skyline as the city gears up for the festival of lights. (Photo: ANI)

Where: Kasha Farms, Quilla-24, Khasra 35, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road (Near Gwal Pahadi Police Chowki), Baliawas, Bandhwari, Gurugram

When: November 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: 199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#PowerHour

What: Indian Masters Polo Championship - Finals

Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment

When: November 7

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dil Wali Diwali Ft. DJ Ratta

Where: Moriva, No. 116, Metro Pillar, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh, New Rajinder Nagar

When: November 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making

Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place

When: November 7

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: 749 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 7

Timing: 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.45pm, 9.30pm & 11.15pm

Entry: 199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Y2K Pop-Up

Where: Matcha House, Shop No. G-54, Block G, Green Park Extension, Green Park

When: November 7

Timing: 1pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 7, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 7, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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