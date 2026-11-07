HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Apna Pahadi Utsav - Pahadi Diwali Festival
Where: Kasha Farms, Quilla-24, Khasra 35, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road (Near Gwal Pahadi Police Chowki), Baliawas, Bandhwari, Gurugram
When: November 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#PowerHour
What: Indian Masters Polo Championship - Finals
Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment
When: November 7
Timing: 2.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dil Wali Diwali Ft. DJ Ratta
Where: Moriva, No. 116, Metro Pillar, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh, New Rajinder Nagar
When: November 7
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making
Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place
When: November 7
Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹749 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: November 7
Timing: 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.45pm, 9.30pm & 11.15pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Y2K Pop-Up
Where: Matcha House, Shop No. G-54, Block G, Green Park Extension, Green Park
When: November 7
Timing: 1pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction