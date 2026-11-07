A chilling love story that gives goosebumps but gets repetitive

Sometimes, love turns sour. But this book turns love into a game of horrors where the line between revenge, angst, and the supernatural begins to blur. That’s what happens with Relics of Love, by Kashif Mashaikh. A supernatural horror story of love, revenge and morally grey characters.

The story follows Kareem, a secret military agent discharged for his deteriorating mental health as he is haunted by the spirit of his wife, Nahid, who died by suicide after their estranged marriage. With the help of Baba Sen, a medium, he sets out to find seven relics of their love in the hope of freeing her soul. While the tasks to free Nahid’s soul grow increasingly disturbing, Kareem’s own past makes it difficult to see him as an innocent victim. His history of cheating, lies due to the nature of his job, emotional abuse and neglect throughout their marriage reveal his role in the relationship’s breakdown.

Despite its multi-narrative approach, the story explores Kareem’s character with more depth, and at times glorifies him as the quintessential soldier willing to die for his country through accounts of his war diaries and military hardships. Nahid, however, is reduced to a beautiful woman whose world only revolves around loving him. Who is she beyond a wife waiting for her husband to return and give her attention? The book never tells us. Ironically, even her best friend gets a backstory.

Each relic in this work of writing reveals glimpses of their relationship, from its happier days to its ugly decline. Baba Sen is the only character who seems convincing and true from start to finish. Thus the most interesting part about this book is that it doesn’t serve you heroes or villains, but only morally grey characters.

Despite the occasional goosebumps, the story becomes repetitive after the second relic. The revenge plot is more convincing than the love story. Overall, while the book delivers its horror moments, it offers very little beyond that.

Title: Relics of Love

Author: Kashif Mashaikh

Publisher: Westland Books

Price: ₹399