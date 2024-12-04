Volunteering makes everyone part of solutions

In 2018, Kerala faced an unusual southwest monsoon. The torrential rain devastated the state displacing close to a million people, taking over 400 lives. It resulted in damaging 6000 miles of roads, more than 200 bridges and caused around 340 landslides. This was the century’s biggest calamity the state encountered. The state also witnessed phenomenal aid that flew into the state from India and outside in the very first phase itself through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) fuelled by the efforts of its volunteers. Besides this aid flow, a large number of independent and community volunteers worked side by side contributing immense time and efforts with the government in rescue and rehabilitation mission. Wayanad recorded the deadliest landslides ever in Kerala in July this year. (ANI)

Whenever the world is hit by a catastrophe or challenge, it’s the volunteers who jump in first to support. The planet today is inhibited by over eight billion people. There are countless socio-economic, and environmental problems humanity face today such as drought, poverty, the climate crisis and war. Volunteering has immense potential to solve many of these.

As per statistics, a third of world’s workforce in NGOs are volunteers. A 2022 World’s Volunteerism Report by the United Nations estimates that around 860 million people volunteer every month worldwide. Nonetheless, ‘giving’ as a practice and culture is not uniform across world. Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) that compiled World Giving Index covering 143 countries, in their 2023 report says that Indonesia is the most generous country in the world (sixth year in a row) followed by Ukraine and Kenya, wherein the least generous are Poland followed by Croatia and Yemen. India ranked 43 from top. The three parameters CAF studies under the volunteering umbrella are giving time, efforts and resources.

While helping a fellow being is as old as history, individualism and altruism were regarded antagonistic as the former is about self-interest and the later about interest in the wellbeing of others. Social science research points out that it may not be as contradictory as it may sound. The United States (US) is often cited as an example to this as the country is long known for having deep-rooted individualistic values but is also known for its generosity (the US is consistently in the top quintile of the CAF report). There is evidence to believe that both altruism and selfish interests co-exist in people and it’s the circumstances that triggers any one behavior to be dominant.

Corporate volunteering programmes (CVPs) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has gained substantial momentum over the past years. Besides, there are volunteering hours contributed by employees through CVP. A study done by Benevity covering over 12 million people from 473 companies in 18 countries shows that there is a considerable surge in employee engagement when the employees are in volunteering programmes (they are 50% more likely to stay with the company). According to an observation, India has the potential to use about 150 million voluntary hours that can be contributed by its 15 million (approximate) white-collar workforces through appropriate voluntary programmes.

The best thing about volunteering is that it has many win-wins. Stakeholder welfare, success and fulfilment are part of the ‘purpose statements’ of many corporates. Volunteering can be one of the means to achieve this. There is evidence that Volunteering Time Off (VTO) can increase productivity. The benefits of volunteering include reduced stress and improved leadership skills. Many corporates agree that mindful volunteering programmes help build employee engagement, stakeholder trust and brand perception.

The general rise in volunteering that involves giving time, efforts, skills and money is a reassurance of hopeful optimism. According to neuroscience, an act of kindness and generosity releases endorphin, a hormone that provides happiness and contentment. Giving also improves self-confidence and provides meaning and purpose to life. However, there are a few gaps in the volunteering paradigm that can be impediment to the growth of good volunteering culture in societies.

There are concerns regarding volunteers being used as unpaid workers as the line between genuine volunteerism and free labour is thin. Long durations of voluntary work and unsafe working conditions pause the question of good voluntary practices. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, voluntary workers are three times more likely to have fatal injuries when working in a fire site. Besides, there are instances of commercial organisations using volunteers to get their own work done. Appropriate law and regulations can bring in clarity on the purpose and sanctity of volunteering practices.

Providing volunteers with a great experience is a crucial part of building a volunteering culture. Corporates can do this by substantiating a demographically diverse workforce providing them with volunteering opportunities where varied skills can be used. VTO as a practice would communicate the genuine interest of the corporates in social impact. What is important is to focus on ethical volunteering programmes. Volunteering programmes created and initiated by schools can place the students at the center of ‘experiencing’ the same leading to valuable skills and leadership development. If not guided properly, students may develop an ‘opportunist mindset’ on volunteering (as universities and employers place certain preferences over students with volunteering background). Further, the role of families cannot be undermined in instilling the value of volunteering among children.

According to a previous UN report, the global economic value of volunteering is around $1.4 trillion. As we celebrate another International Volunteers Day on the December 5, ‘volunteering makes people part of the solutions’ as a theme is compelling.

This article is authored by Bindu Sivasankaran Nair, diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance consultant.