From classrooms to careers - How women graduates are shaping a more equal workforce

In campuses across India, a quiet shift is taking place. More young women are entering the workforce directly after graduation, not only prepared but determined to thrive. As hiring trends evolve, the presence of women in core corporate roles is steadily growing, particularly in fields long seen as male-dominated. For example, in JECRC University in Jaipur, this year, women accounted for around 35% of total job placements. This marks more than just a number it signals a cultural and structural shift towards greater gender balance in both education and employment.

Across India, more institutions are introducing practical learning models that prepare students, especially women, for real-world challenges. Courses in fields like computer science, data analytics, mechanical engineering and finance are no longer dominated by men. Increasingly, young women are enrolling in these programmes, encouraged by supportive learning environments, structured recruitment training, and access to industry projects.

Experts say this shift isn’t accidental. Behind it are efforts like campus recruitment training (CRT) modules that run for several months and focus on communication skills, problem-solving, and technical knowledge. Many students, especially women from smaller towns or first-generation learners, arrive with doubts but leave with the confidence to take on top companies. Some institutions even collaborate with platforms like CoCubes and HackerRank to mirror real interview conditions.

Exposure to hands-on experience also plays a vital role. Collaborations with technology firms such as AWS and Google Cloud have helped students gain real skills in cloud computing, cybersecurity and software development. These experiences have made a clear difference during placement drives, where recruiters often look for candidates who can contribute from day one.

In several institutions, placement numbers speak for themselves. Many women are now securing jobs at firms like TCS, Capgemini, Deloitte and KPMG companies hiring across sectors like software development, consulting, operations and analytics. This progress is not limited to urban centres. More female students from tier-2 cities and rural areas are now landing high-paying corporate jobs, often becoming the first in their families to do so.

At national conferences and HR forums, hiring specialists have started taking note. Recent events have highlighted how mentorship, career-readiness training, and inclusive hiring policies are helping bridge long-standing gender gaps.

Beyond statistics, however, lies the social impact. For many young women, receiving a job offer is not just about employment. It represents independence, aspiration and the breaking of barriers. In some families, it’s the first time a daughter has stepped into the corporate world. For others, it marks the beginning of a new narrative, one where education leads directly to empowerment.

The shift also challenges outdated ideas about what roles women can pursue. With more visibility in leadership programmes, research projects and innovation labs, women students are not only participating they are leading.

As institutions aim to raise placement numbers further, many are now focusing on helping women graduates move beyond entry-level jobs and into future leadership roles. Industry experts stress that continued support, inclusive workplace cultures and visible role models will be essential to maintain this momentum.

One thing is clear: The transition from classroom to corporate is no longer a male-dominated journey. Women across India are stepping forward, reshaping the professional landscape and setting a new standard for the next generation.

This article is authored by Ghanishtha Vyas, public relations manager, JECRC University.