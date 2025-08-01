India’s research renaissance in the age of predatory disruption

In the past few decades, India has made concerted efforts to bolster its research credibility. Targeted governmental focus on fostering innovation through budgetary support and policy frameworks has helped India rise in its Global Innovation Index ranking to 39th in 2024, up from 81st in 2015. Despite persistent challenges such as the fragmented nature of the research ecosystem, a lower-than-global-average investment in research and development (R&D), and issues of quality, India is publicly demonstrating a commitment to improving research capabilities and infrastructure. Since 2019, India has recorded a 10% annual growth in research publications and a 2% improvement in research quality—a testament to the increasing focus on both quantity and excellence. Research(Pexels)

The 2025 Union Budget allocated around ₹20,000 crore to spur private sector-driven R&D, alongside a one lakh crore fund for commercial-scale innovation. The establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is a promising step towards improving research infrastructure throughout the nation, fostering a culture of innovation across higher education, and promoting stronger linkages between industry and academia.

Advanced research capabilities are no longer a luxury, but essential for nations to innovate, strengthen their economy, and gain global competitiveness. Investment in research capacity is a commitment to a Viksit Bharat– India must become self-reliant in the development and adoption of advanced technologies. This is why research credibility has become a national strategic imperative, supporting not only domestic researchers and academic institutions but also the whole nation to reach its full potential.

India has established itself as the third-largest producer of research worldwide, reflecting its significant and growing scientific contributions. As the country continues to develop its research ecosystem, efforts are ongoing to enhance the overall quality and global impact of its scholarly output. Challenges such as ensuring adequate funding, expanding access to structured mentorship, strengthening infrastructural support, and streamlining administrative processes are being actively addressed through various policy initiatives. These efforts are part of a broader vision to position India as a leading knowledge-driven economy. Continued collaboration among academic institutions, industry leaders, funding agencies, and policymakers will be essential in translating this vision into sustained research excellence.

The Make in India initiative has attracted considerable foreign investment that supports domestic R&D, particularly for industries. To improve the quality of research output across the nation, universities and institutions must adopt a comprehensive approach to building a culture of academic integrity. Higher education enrolments are expected to double in the next decade, signalling a massive scale-up in our academic capacity. Nurturing the next generation of researchers requires strict adherence to internationally recognised standards as well as implementation of stringent measures and policies that combat academic piracy and fraudulent publishing practices. With the second-largest number of universities and colleges globally, such moves can help India leverage its massive higher education ecosystem to become a significant lever for sustainable development.

This transformation depends on how effectively we can address ethical challenges, create a conducive and strong research ecosystem, and build global trust in the quality of its research. Initiatives like the One Nation, One Subscription (ONOS) aim to ensure seamless access to digital resources and knowledge, thereby democratising information and fuelling innovation at all levels. This strengthens the higher education infrastructure to nurture talent and research excellence, which must be complemented by capacity-building and skill development to empower researchers.

Deeper links between industry and academia can unlock significant resources and relevance for research, helping the private sector strengthen India’s innovation engines towards economic growth. Industry-academia collaboration is concentrated in top-tier institutions, leaving others behind. Adoption of advanced research tools and interdisciplinary databases by local and national universities can help researchers innovate at a global scale and elevate research credibility steadily.

Emerging technologies, particularly AI, agritech, biotechnology and digital infrastructure, are poised to accelerate India’s research revival. These technologies hold massive potential to solve for specific challenges in the Indian context, particularly towards inclusive and sustainable development. When AI is adopted thoughtfully, with transparency, integrity, and alignment to academic ethics, it can broaden equitable access to trusted scholarly information.

Increased funding means that these sectors are set for rapid growth. To ensure that Indian research is high-impact and internationally relevant, systemic reforms are essential. Streamlining of administrative processes, upgraded research infrastructure, and stronger collaborations with global and private sector bodies can revitalise India’s research ecosystem. Rigorous peer review, compliance with international standards of academic integrity, and robust institutional research support through cutting-edge tools can help build the necessary culture of trust required for driving quality research and innovation.

India’s diverse research landscape and its vast talent pool have much to contribute to the global pool of knowledge. As a leader of the Global South, India is well-positioned to drive solutions for climate resilience, green technologies, and medical breakthroughs. Unlocking this potential starts with getting the foundations right: Equipping India’s researchers with the right tools, support, and environment to create knowledge that is backed by credibility and confidence.

This article is authored by Saurabh Sharma, vice president, academic and government, Asia Pacific, Elsevier.