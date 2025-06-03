Empowering youth is key to tackling teen pregnancy

There’s a side of motherhood we rarely acknowledge--one that sits uneasily with the familiar narratives of celebration and sacrifice. This is the reality of girls who become mothers while still navigating girlhood themselves. Pregnancies that begin too early, inherently detached from the principles of choice and consent. Pregnancy (Image by Pixabay)

Working in the development sector means constantly coming face to face with this reality.

You meet girls forced into early motherhood, families caught between stigma and survival, and systems that are just not able to do enough. It is unsettling, to say the least. But it’s also a powerful reason to stay the course. Because on ground, the impact of doing something--of showing up, of listening, of supporting--is undeniable. Over these last two decades at IDF, the change we are part of is not hidden in reports. It’s visible in the communities - in expressions of relief, in regained confidence, and in the quiet power of being able to say no, sometimes for the first time.

Teen motherhood is not an isolated reality. It reflects a deeply entrenched social and systemic issue - where girlhood, and indeed childhood itself, is regularly disrupted by early marriage, unintended pregnancy, motherhood, and a culture of silence that wraps it all. Weddings that begin with bangles and borrowed dreams often end in motherhood far too soon --before maturity, before agency, and almost always without the presence or even the idea of consent.

The image is all too familiar: A young girl, malnourished and withdrawn, married off before she turns 18, and already a mother before she has even discovered herself. According to NFHS-5, 38% of women aged 20-49 in India were married before the legal age of 18. And as per recent estimates, over 11 million girls in India become mothers before they turn 18. These are not just numbers, they are the manifestation of structural neglect.

For over 20 years, we’ve worked in India, witnessing substantial shifts in the sexual and reproductive health landscape. Yet, when it comes to teenage motherhood, real progress remains elusive. The challenges are stark: early marriage steals girls’ futures, and the opportunity for self-determination is often lost before it even begins. And this is what makes this work urgent--and deeply meaningful--the chance to act where systems have fallen short. It allows us to build trust, show up consistently, and work with communities that have long navigated these challenges without the support they deserve.

To frame teenage pregnancies in India as standalone events is to overlook the intersecting structures that produce and sustain them: from child marriage, lack of awareness, levels of education, absence of adolescent-friendly health services, caste and religious affiliations, economic circumstances, to patriarchal norms. The consequences extend far beyond the health of the growing girl and her child - teenage pregnancy suffocates aspirations, turning constrained opportunity and unrealised potential into harsh realities. These factors don’t merely accumulate - they overlap, reinforcing each other, pushing girls further away from choice and closer to resignation, often leading to an intergenerational and cyclical issue.

When it comes to sexual and reproductive health, the essential question is clear: What can we address right now, in the context we’re in? It's about identifying immediate needs and crafting tangible solutions where they matter most. Addressing these immediate needs effectively means recognising that efforts to address teenage motherhood must go far beyond merely training providers and frontline workers. It’s fundamentally about empowering adolescents, especially girls, with the tools and knowledge to make informed choices about their bodies and futures.

However, achieving this empowerment successfully demands more than isolated interventions; it requires a fundamental shift towards a holistic and multi-sector integrated approach. This comprehensive strategy is crucial precisely because teenage pregnancy is not merely a health issue, but a complex socio-economic ill with deep roots and wide-ranging consequences. Its drivers often include poverty, lack of educational and economic opportunities, limited access to comprehensive health care and reproductive information, gender inequality, and prevailing social or cultural norms. Similarly, its implications extend far beyond the individual, potentially perpetuating cycles of disadvantage that affect families, communities, and national development for generations.

Consequently, a truly impactful strategy must be holistic, considering the interconnected factors influencing young people's lives--from education and health to economic security, psycho-social support, and safe environments. Furthermore, it necessitates a multi-sector integrated approach, where ministries of health, education, social welfare, youth development, and finance, alongside civil society organisations, community leaders, parents, and young people themselves, collaborate seamlessly. Only through such coordinated, comprehensive action – addressing the structural determinants as well as individual circumstances – can we hope to dismantle the systemic barriers contributing to teenage pregnancy and empower all young people to build healthier, more prosperous futures.

There is no room for further delay. By embracing coordinated, holistic strategies now, we unlock the potential for healthier generations and stronger communities, proving that positive change is within our grasp.

How much longer can we afford to look away?

This article is authored by Vinoj Manning, CEO, Ipas Development Foundation.