Fuelling India's future with school nutrition

As we mark National Nutrition Week this year, a time dedicated to highlighting the vital role of healthy eating in building stronger communities, we envision a nation where every child thrives with access to nutritious food and quality education. Imagine vibrant streets filled with energetic children heading to school, ready to absorb knowledge and chase their aspirations. This vision of a prosperous, equitable, and resilient India hinges on ensuring no young mind is hindered by hunger.

A thriving country depends on the well-being of its youth. A child facing hunger struggles to focus and grow intellectually, risking their potential and the nation's progress. India's population, with over 250 million children under 15, represents a strong demographic dividend, but malnutrition affects nearly 35% of children under five, stunting growth and cognitive development according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The strength of India’s demographic dividend depends on the health, education and productivity of its young population. If malnutrition and classroom hunger continue to decrease learning outcomes for millions, we let slip the potential of this advantage. For India to become truly developed by 2047, our first investment must be in the nutrition and education of children.

Nutrition is not only a social imperative but also an economic one, as it fuels individuals and enables nation building. Investing in school nutrition is an investment in the very foundation of human capital development. The World Bank’s Investment Framework for Nutrition 2024 projects a return of $23 for every $1 invested in addressing undernutrition, potentially adding billions to India's GDP through improved productivity.

In India, evidence from the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), the world’s largest school feeding programme reaching 110 million children daily across 10.35 lakh schools, shows that regular nutritious meals directly boost classroom attention, reduce dropout rates, and improve academic performance. Research by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), links the scheme to significant improvements in learning outcomes, particularly among marginalised groups.

Studies consistently show that well-nourished children are more attentive in class, demonstrate better cognitive performance, and have higher school attendance. Proper nourishment and education in childhood lay the foundation for a productive adulthood, which plays a crucial role in the development of a nation by contributing to economic growth and social progress.

Programmes providing meals in schools go beyond alleviating malnutrition; they promote fairness and opportunity. For families with limited means, a reliable school lunch encourages regular attendance and lightens economic pressures. This is especially impactful for girls, helping them remain in education and claim their rights.

This National Nutrition Week, themed Eat Right for a Better Life, India has the opportunity to strengthen its collective resolve. Harnessing technology to streamline supply chains, ensuring real-time monitoring, and fostering collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society will be crucial.

Nutrition is the first step towards education, empowerment, and national prosperity. As we look towards India at 2047, the message is clear: our greatest investment must be in the nutrition and education of our children. By doing so, we are not just feeding young minds; we are fueliing the future of the nation.

This article is authored by Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.