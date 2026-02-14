The quiet power of pulses

As India works towards agrifood systems that deliver better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all, pulses stand out as quiet champions of change. Long viewed mainly as subsistence crops, they are now central to building resilience across soil, climate, livelihoods and diets. Their journey from modest plots to wider relevance shows how sustainable futures can grow from simple, time-tested crops. Pulses (Unsplash)

Climate uncertainty is reshaping rural landscapes. Erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and declining soil fertility are making cropping systems increasingly risky. Many farmers who once relied on cereals alone now face falling returns and rising costs. Pulses offer more than an additional harvest; they help repair the land itself. Through natural nitrogen fixation, they can substantially reduce the need for chemical nitrogen fertilisers and support soil regeneration. Their root systems improve soil structure, help fields retain moisture and add organic matter — all critical for farms coping with uneven monsoons and water scarcity.

When pulses move from the margins into crop rotations, the benefits are visible. Farmers often see healthier soils, lower input costs and more stable production. Including crops such as toor, moong, urad or chana helps break pest and disease cycles and spreads risk across seasons. What was once treated as a secondary crop begins to function as a strategic one, supporting both ecological balance and farm incomes. In many regions, pulses also fit neatly into fallow periods, allowing land to remain productive without heavy investments.

Agriculture today must do more than produce; it must adapt. Pulses suit climate-responsive systems because many varieties require less water than cereals and show greater tolerance to heat and short dry spells. They also support soil organic matter and long-term soil health. For smallholders facing unpredictable seasons, pulses offer flexibility without dependence on expensive external inputs. In an era of rising fertiliser prices and climate stress, this resilience matters as much as yield.

But the story of pulses does not end in the field. It continues in kitchens and on plates. India still faces a dual burden — undernutrition on one side and diet-related diseases on the other. Pulses provide a simple, affordable response. Rich in protein, iron, fibre and essential micronutrients, they are especially important in largely vegetarian diets. For rural families, they remain one of the most accessible ways to improve everyday nutrition without dramatically changing food habits.

Too often, farming households sell their best produce while consuming limited diversity themselves. Strengthening pulses in food systems means reconnecting production with household use. When farmers grow pulses as part of resilient systems and consume them regularly, the gains multiply. Healthier soils lead to better crops. Better crops support stable incomes. Stable incomes and better diets support healthier families.

Pulses remind us that agriculture’s future is not only about new technologies, but also about working with what already cooperates with nature. Cultivated across India’s diverse agricultural landscapes, pulses are quietly building resilience where it matters most — in farmers’ fields and families — nourishing soils, sustaining livelihoods and strengthening the nation’s nutrition security.

This article is authored by Chandrakant Kumbhani, chief operating officer (community development), Ambuja Foundation.