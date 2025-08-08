Why India needs more generic awareness

It has been established that there is a major public health problem in India with a population of more than 1.4 billion. Access to inexpensive medication constitutes a great difficulty. An increase in medication costs affects the bills of families in low- and middle-income countries. Today, 60% of people in India are unable to get timely access to such essential drugs, and nearly all health care leads to a self-paid out-of-pocket expenditure, while only 15% are insured, thus contributing to the expense. Generic medicines ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Generic medicines have a therapeutic equivalence with their trademarked counterparts and conform to bioequivalence standards. Depending upon the therapeutic areas, they give maximum savings on existing branded counterparts medicine. On any given day, 10–15 lakh people are getting the benefit of low-priced medicines, which clearly shows the importance of generics for promoting equal access to health.

Historically, in India, both patients and doctors were sceptical about generics due to issues related to brand image and doubts about their quality. According to research, 61% of people distrusted generic medicine; this is now down to 7%, with 50% viewing them as trustworthy.

Industry leaders have perversely noted a recent shift. Today’s middle-class and senior citizens are opting for generics for their affordability and reliable quality. This is crucial as aware consumers help push the transition in medical practise and policy.

While improvement has been realised, gaps in awareness persist, especially at the grassroots level. A survey revealed that negative perceptions among patients and hesitation among physicians continue to limit generic prescribing. Therefore, awareness campaigns need to target the populations of interest and the medical fraternity, including doctors and pharmacists.

It is the assurance of quality that builds confidence. The year 2017 witnessed India making it compulsory to carry out bioequivalence testing for some kinds of generic medicines, thereby instilling greater confidence in the generic medicines in terms of their safety and efficacy. Yet, there is an urgent need for vigilant regulatory mechanisms to thwart counterfeit drugs, which very alarmingly form 15% of the market.

Does the generics industry stand as an economic engine? The pharmaceutical industry in India was valued at $50 billion in 2023–24 and is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030. In the export market, nearly one-third of US generic drug imports are constituted by Indian generics, generating nearly $9 billion in exports last fiscal year.

Upcoming developments include Indian companies' preparations for the generic version launch of semaglutide, a leading weight-loss and diabetic drug, across more than 87 countries starting next year, with the expiry of patents.

We need to focus on awareness which includes:

Reduce out-of-pocket burden: Health expenditures devastate families; one reprieve is the generics.

Improve adherence: If medicines are cheap and affordable, then this would improve adherence, especially for chronic diseases like diabetes, which later worsen the risk of ill health.

Fast-track public health goals: Ensuring growth in generic and essential medicines, further equitable health care, and promoting national public-health programmes.

Build trust for generics: Speeding acceptance of generics originates from consumers and practitioners alike being aware that generics are equally effective and adequately tested.

Strengthen India’s global role: A well-informed domestic market would go hand-in-hand with India emerging as the global leader in exports of generics.

India's generic medicines sector, in theory, can establish affordable, equitably distributed, and high-quality health care. Though prices, access, and infrastructure have come a long way, awareness remains a critical bottleneck. Let there be an all-around campaign, focusing on educating patients, doctors, and pharmacists, supported by strong quality assurance institutions and proactive regulators, placing a strong emphasis on clearing the air between genuine generics and outdated myths.

In essence, greater generic awareness is not just desirable, it is indispensable for securing a healthier future for all Indians.

This article is authored by Sujit Paul, group CEO, Zota Healthcare.