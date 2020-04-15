e-paper
Covid-19: Tough times for world of sport

Just like all other sectors, the world of sports is also sure to be seriously impacted by the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. While cricket-mad India has already witnessed the postponment of the Indian Premier League (IPL), other global sports events such as the Olympics, Formula 1, football, tennis or basketball, to name a few, have all witnessed similar postponment or cancellation. For a better idea of the huge losses that are sure to follow, read on.

ht-school Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Olympic rings are seen in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games.
The Olympic rings are seen in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games. (AP File)
         

 

