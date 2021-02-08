IND USA
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School conducts inter-school competition

The inter-school event, which comprised many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST

An atmosphere of celebration filled Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, when the coordinators, teachers and the students of different schools gathered to celebrate an online inter-school competition titled Ananta, wherein 180 students from 48 schools across the country showcased their skills in the their respective events. With an aim to facilitate the empowered minds, the school hosted that competition to hone the talents of the young scholars.

The inter-school event, which comprised many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness. The participants prepared zealously to excel in events like vegetable carving, Indian folk dance, story narration, poster making, mono acting, poem recitation, Sanskrit shloka recital, caption making, show and tell, quizzes on mathematics, science and computer.

The event provided a platform to the children of eminent schools to exhibit their talents and skills with great enthusiasm and passion in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their vivacity and brilliance reflected fully in their performances.

It was followed by an encouraging speech of school principal Shalini Sabharwal.

The principal appreciated all the participants and spoke about an unlimited potential in every individual that can be honed at every opportunity and at every stage.

Appreciation certificates were given to all the participants and cash prizes were given to the winners. The event was a grand success.

The event culminated with an online valedictory ceremony and a vote of thanks.

SBDAV celebrates Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

Saluting the life of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday anniversary, Suraj Bhan DAV Public School, Vasant Vihar, celebrated a programme titled Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat on the occasion of the Parakram Diwas.

The chief guest for the event was CBSE joint secretary (academics) Dr Praggya M. Singh while income tax commissioner Garima Bhagat was the guest of honour.

In addition, some eminent personalities from the Arya Samaj also attended the programme. The event commemorated the life of Bose and an art display of the work and projects done by students on the state of Sikkim on a virtual platform.

The programme showcased art integrated learning amalgamated with the distinct culture of India which captivated one and all.

The event included soulful songs, poems, speeches and PowerPoint presentations by the students. A video was also compiled of the video performances from the students.

The programme got lively with the strategic and systematic art display of students’ work on Sikkim. A two-hour display was concluded with a vote of thanks. The programme was appreciated by the guests.

Agdav School, Model Town, hosts event on women's health

Healthy minds resides in healthy body ---- keeping this view in mind, Arvind Gupta DAV (AGDAV) Centenary Public School, Model Town, organised Swastham, a motivational workshop on health and wellness for women.

During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, it has become more important than ever to stay healthy and fit, especially for women. While women are engaged in multi-tasking during this period, somewhere their health is neglected. So in order to create awareness about women’s health and wellness, this workshop was organized jointly with well-known physiotherapist Dr. Isha Rana.

On that occasion, Dr Rana counselled the mothers and said, “The year 2020 has been hard on all of us. Now there is new hope and a strong resolve to rebuild our lives. We cannot control what is going on around us but we can definitely take control of our health and fitness, change our lifestyle, build up our immunity and work on eliminating stress in our lives.” The participants were able to explore the various issues and challenges regarding women’s health and fitness. They were also able to enhance their knowledge about how to work scientifically for a healthy lifestyle. Various tips and tricks were also shared by Dr Rana to maintain mental health and cope up with stress through meditation and having a “me time”. It was an inspiring session. The mothers were happy and satisfied and said they will try to incorporate the tips in their lives. May we all come out stronger, happier, and fitter in 2021!!

BPS, Paschim Vihar, ranked No. 1 in holistic achievement

Under the able guidance of its principal Rajiv Duggal and vice principal Priya Handa, Bosco Public School (BPS), Paschim Vihar, ranked No. 1 in the holistic achievement among 2,375 schools across the nation. It was done on the basis of a survey.

The school was bestowed with a certificate of achievement and a trophy for being India’s Top CBSE school (parameter-wise) and for being ranked No. 1 in holistic achievement for excellence in education during the 8th National Conference in K 12 Leadership and India School Merit Awards Ceremony held at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru.

The school feels elated as it stands true to its mission of holistic education and development of students. The school believes that the holistic teaching methodology is a must for the development of every student as they learn everything essential to lead a life beyond just classroom studies.

The apt intensity of eminence and a prestigious platform is all it entails to bring the exceptional efforts taken by innovative leaders for inspiring the future education of the industry to their due adulation. Congratulations to Team Bosco, students of the school as well as the parents for this achievement!

Little Flowers ranked No. 1 in co-curricular education

Little Flowers Public Sr. Sec. School, Shivaji Park, ranked No. 1 in India under the top CBSE Schools (parameter-wose) for co-curricular education category.

It was announced during the 8th National Conference on K-12 Leadership and ISMA award ceremony organized at The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore on January 23, 2021.

The ranking is based upon a survey conducted by Education Today. The school alumnus, Aditya Nath Jha, received the award on behalf of the school.

The school management congratulated principal Neeta Dua on this exemplary achievement.

