The school magazine was released by the principal and the guests during the event.
Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Protsahan Parv to felicitate students

A pivotal moment that marked the event was the release of the school magazine by the guests and principal Rashmi Raj Biswal.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Like every year, DAV Public School (DAVPS), Pushpanjali Enclave, celebrated Protsahan Parv to felicitate its meritorious students. The invite and the link to join the programme was shared with the students, parents and staff members.

This year, the chief guest for the event was CBSE deputy secretary (RO Delhi- West ) JP Chaturvedi while school chairman and DAVCMC senior vice president NK Uberoi was the presiding dignitary. Other esteemed guests included school founder principal-manager and Kulachi Hansraj Model School principal Smt. Sneh Verma, school vice chairman Baldev Mahajan, other honourable members of LMC and the principals of various other schools. The event commenced with the DAV Gaan -- a melodious rendition of the DAV glory. The school choir gave a hearty welcome to the honourable guests by singing a foot – tapping Abhinandan song.

The programme continued with the floral welcome by school principal Rashmi Raj Biswal and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by all the guests in the backdrop of chanting of auspicious mantras. The principal felicitated the guests with a shawl.

The school band presented a musical ensemble which enthralled the guests and the online spectators. There was another mesmerising performance -- a fusion of contemporary and classical dance form which left everyone spellbound. Another pivotal moment that marked the event was the release of the school magazine by the guests and Biswal.

The principal presented the annual report, highlighting the progress, achievements, laurels and accolades of the school and staff in various fields. Biswal apprised the guests and the other spectators about the online education innovation in various arenas and the celebration of various important days and festivals through online platform. The report was a comprehensive yearly statement, stating the milestones covered and enriched with the remarkable achievements of the students, staff members and the principal.

The school also celebrated its 32nd foundation day with a havan ceremony, which was streamed live on YouTube, showcasing the progress of the institution.

Both Shri Chaturvedi and Shri Oberoi gave a special piece of advice to the students and their parents through their enlightening speeches. According to them, the parents had an immense responsibility of supervising the progress of their respective wards and their learning process, specially during the Covid-19 pandemic times.

Both the guests said that the school and parents act as partners in the upbringing of the children, which is indeed a responsibility of high stature and lot of onus. Both the learned dignitaries enlightened the audience with their words of wisdom.

They applauded the earnest endeavours and excellence of the principal and her staff members. Both felt that the students of DAV Pushpanjali are fortunate to be part of this prestigious institution.

They offered their best wishes to the award winners and inspired the student fraternity to set a goal in life, taking the school to the pinnacle of success. The school honoured the meritorious students which included toppers from Classes 10 and 12 along with the subject toppers, overall toppers from Classes 3 to 11, and the students securing requisite percentage (85% & above) for 3/5/6 consecutive years to bag the blue blazer, green blazer, maroon blazer, silver medals, gold medals etc.

The awards for excellence in various fields were also bestowed upon the extraordinary students. The TS Memorial Award ‘for excellence in academics, music and technology was also conferred upon the ingenious students.

The school boasts of a dynamic theatre society ‘AGAAZ’ which showcased, as the finale, a thought-provoking presentation titled on humanity in sync with technology titled Technology Met Humanity, thus driving home a message that if we think of a change ,we can do it. Let us use our minds and live our life as an exemplary one.

The function was a huge success and drew to a close with the singing of the national anthem.

SRDAV Public School organises webinar

Shaheed Rajpal DAV (SRDAV) Public School, Dayanand Vihar, organised a specially designed webinar for the parents of the students with renowned psychologist Dr. Aruna Broota.

The students of Classes 11 and 12 had apprehensions about their career path and parents also grappled with the career trade-offs especially in the Covid-19 pandemic times. Dr. Broota gave parenting tips on how parents can provide positive support and environment to make a well-informed choice and take challenges in their stride. In response to the queries submitted by the parents regarding different dimensions of adolescent emotions, Dr. Broota explained the different aspects of social and emotional developments in this age. In her address, principal Renu Laroiya said how parents and teachers

