Delhi school events: Modern Public School organises donation drive

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:06 IST

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, organised a donation drive and asked students to make a Joybox for those who are needy. Through this little box of sunshine, students can donate anything -- food, clothes, toys, decorations, and other articles -- to the less privileged sections of society. American author Peter Marshall has rightly said, “The measure of life is not its duration but donation.”

This year, the school took up the initiative of donating joy, love and happiness through the Joybox. Joybox is nothing but a small way of bringing smile on the faces of some people. This year, the school students donated a little through Joybox but for got bundles of blessings.

With all the fondness and jubilation, the school accelerated towards noble cause of donating joyboxes. In the box, they packed warmth of love by the students for the needy.

DPS, Mathura Road, conducts inter-school English debate contest

Delhi Public School (DPS), Mathura Road, organised the 46th Amala Chatterjee Memorial Inter-school English Debate, the first virtual edition, for the students of Class 8. Conducted on video conferencing platform Google Meet, the debate commenced with the welcome address by school’s vice principal Reema Sharma.

In her speech, Sharma elucidated the innumerable benefits of debating and emphasised the need to develop good debating skills. Thereafter Amala Chatterjee, an alumna, was honoured for her inner grit and determination. The topic was -- ‘Digital Technology Is Making Children’s Life Better’ . The young debaters could relate to the topic personally given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of 42 participants from 14 prominent schools from Delhi NCR.

They presented an exuberant interplay of opinions on the given topic. The panel of eminent judges comprised Diviya Vinod, passionate educator and Cambridge English Interlocutor for OET Exams, and Apoorva Kaur, a digital advertising professional.

The debaters’ preparation, fluency and insight, debating skills and confidence were praised by the honourable judges. The interesting debate lasted over three hours.

Vanya Nanda from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, was adjudged the best speaker while Anaisa Arora from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, bagged the second position. Aaditya Yashovardhan Pande from DPS, Noida, and Aureya Sarraf from DPS, Mathura Road, shared the third position. S. Jaahnavi from DPS, Greater Noida, was declared the best interjector. The rolling trophy for the best team was awarded to Modern School, Vasant Vihar. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Manisha Varma, HOD English and Coordinator, Foreign Languages. The eventful day ended with the singing of the national anthem.

Special assembly at ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar

The students of ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, conducted a special e-assembly on the theme Think Happy, Be Happy on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day.

The students presented a skit, emphasising that true happiness lies in being contented with things one possesses and cherishing small joys of life.

The assembly concluded with a heart stirring video presentation which was a compilation of the blessings and good wishes shared by the teachers of the Upper Primary Wing with their beloved students.

SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, hosts webinar

With an aim to help budding artists among its students visualize their creative world, SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, conducted a webinar.

Three eminent guest speakers, all of them famous artists, namely Prof. Nuzhat Kazmi, the Dean of Faculty of Art at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Pankaj Guru, an international visual artist, and Fauzia Jamal, research scholar, spared their precious time to support the students in the creative domain -- be it dance, drama, music or art .

The workshop was live on YouTube and had 30,000 views in two days. It was appreciated much by the creative industry. This one-of-its-kind initiative that engaged visual art professionals to interact with the secondary and senior secondary school students.

A child is a born artist who needs mere guidance to express his feelings and thoughts on canvas.

Emotions are more accurately revealed when presented artistically. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, each and every piece of art enlivens the surroundings to its fullest.

Admiration and guidance are the two forces which give a boost to the visual world of the child.

The child fantasies and enlivens his thought process using various mediums – like colours, sketches and shading. The world has so much to share.

One has just to keep his/her eyes open, recollect the emotions in tranquility and spread the aura on the canvas with those lively hues and colours. The school is the right place for this purpose.

This school is a stepping stone for all the young artists.