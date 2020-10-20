Delhi school events: Vidit, ex-student of APS Noida bags AIR 28 in JEE Advanced

ht-school

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:30 IST

Vidit Goel, a former Class 12 student (batch 2019-20) of Army Public School (APS), Noida, secured the All India Rank 28 in JEE Advanced 2020.

Earlier to it, he had secured the AIR 773 in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2019. A science stream topper with 98.6% marks, Vidit received a congratulatory letter from Chief of Army Staff Gen. MM Naravane along with a cash prize of ₹25,000 for his achievement.

Sharing his experience, he says, “Through the years of my preparation, I focused more on strengthening my core concepts and building a strong foundation. Towards the end, I tried to build a positive exam temperament through problem-solving and practising tests. My confidence in my capabilities and positivity helped me achieve this feat. I am highly indebted to my parents for their constant support and motivation. My teachers played a pivotal role in guiding and shaping me. Army Public School, Noida, my alma mater, has been a pillar of strength and I owe my success to my parents, school and teachers who have consistently inspired me to achieve my potential.’’

The school is extremely proud of Vidit’s achievements and wishes him all the best for his future endeavours.

Ryan Int’l, Gurugram, students participate in Mind Wars

The students of Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram participated in a multi-platform knowledge programme Mind Wars, India’s largest online general knowledge (GK) Olympiad 2020.

Promoted by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, it is a national-level championship in which students of Classes 4 to 10 can participate. Harshit Kumar, a Class 7 student of this school, won a prize in that competition. It was the moment of pride for every Ryanite.

School Head N Geeta Srinivasa congratulated all those students who participated in that competition and wished them good luck for achieving more milestones in future and bring laurels to their school. Motivated by the visionary ideas of Ryan International Group of Institutions chairman Dr AF Pinto, the Ryanites groom themselves as all-rounders. The term GK is firmly associated with general intelligence, therefore understanding the significance of things that happen in our life is important.

Participation in a test like Olympiad makes students learn it through quizzes and puzzles and enable them to be more decisive and confident in their careers.

DPS Gurugram takes part in EU Goes To School webinar

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, always believes in providing opportunities to students for their holistic growth. One such opportunity is a programme called EU Goes To School (EUGTS), conducted in collaboration with WISE Foundation and the EU Member States Diplomatic Missions.

As part of the programme, 25 students and a teacher took part in an interactive webinar.

This unique project is a part of the EU’s outreach initiatives to connect with the youth, foster stronger India-EU relations and to create awareness about the EU-financed programmes for attracting meritorious Indian students for further studies and research across Europe.

His Excellency Ugo Astuto, European Union’s ambassador to India and Bhutan, interacted with the students of two schools, namely DPS Gurgaon and Lotus Valley International School, Noida, during the EUGTS webinar series.

The topic under discussion was -- India-EU relations in the context of politics, democracy, environment and sustainability. The webinar began with introductions by Anshul Jain of the WISE Foundation and EUGTS project partner, and EUGTS project in-charge Viraj Desai.

Thereafter, Astuto talked about the programme, working and policies of EU. He also gave a presentation on EU- India relations with a focus on sustainability.

It was a very informative session wherein the students got to know about the EU and its essential features and policies. The importance of Schengen border was also discussed.

The EU- India relations started 55 years ago and since then both the parties have attained many milestones together. The EU- India strategic partnership began in 2004, and the EU is India’s largest trade partner. in the end, Astuto answered some questions posed by the students.