Gripping novel by educator released

Twist of Fate, a gripping romantic novel written by Pramod Grover, chairman DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram, was released in the presence of an enthusiastic gathering of dignitaries and readers at a function at the school last Saturday.

Pitambar Rising Sun Publications has published the book. The event started with a cultural programme presented by the talented choir and dancers of the school who ushered the audience into a silhouette of hues with their performance.

A heartwarming felicitation was given to the maestros who have made their mark in the field of education and were present for the event. Visionaries such as Dhara Jaipuria, pro vice-chairperson, DPS Gurgaon, Major Atul Dev (retd.), convener, INTACH, Gurgaon chapter, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Dr Shayama Chona, an educationist and RS Lugani, founder principal, DPS R.K Puram were among the many who graced the occasion.

The book was launched by Dhara Jaipuria and Major Atul Dev who later read excerpts from it and told the audience how it was an amalgamation of love, multiple liaisons and an exciting travelogue which compels the reader to carry on reading. Then Grover himself addressed the audience and gave an insight into the book. He said his book was inspired by his experiences during his stay in different parts of the world. He has based his characters on his friends and acquaintances.

Dr Shayama Chona then expressed her views about the book. She said she was elated to read the book as it had a gripping plot and portrayed the characters beautifully. She left the audience amused while giving glimpses of the different chapters of the novel.

The event culminated with cake cutting and a vote of thanks proposed by the host school’s director principal Aditi Misra, herself a voracious reader. She applauded the efforts of Grover and said such events are a testimony to the fact that interesting books like the Twist of Fate will always be a boon for book lovers.

