HT Codeathon: Coding helps build digital-age skills

ht-school

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:58 IST

In these COVID times, when the minds are wandering and the survival of the digitally smartest becomes the absolute necessity, HT codeathon has come up with the best solutions to keep our students occupied through coding. This not only helps them focus and create new practical solutions to problems around them but also prepares them for a futuristic world of coding where almost everything is technical and digitalized. Our students need to gear up themselves through such amazing opportunities to prepare for some career options which although don’t exist now but for sure will be the top most paid career options for them in future. Ht Code a thon is a well organized initiative which improves the cognitive skills of students, helps them to understand the technology that they are surrounded with and diagnose the issues with it. They can come up with solutions better than the existing technology and with better designs. The programme caters to enhancing the specialized coding skills and will make them future job ready or may be future job creators. With the opportunities provided to students by HT Codethon, learning the programming languages does not seem to be an impossible endeavour. My best wishes to all the participants and the organizers for this wonderful enterprise.

Monika Mehan

Principal, ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka

With the advancement in technology, things are getting digitalized. Therefore, learning to code is the need of the hour. If the children learn it in an early age, it would give them an edge in this competitive world. Coding helps students in bringing creativity live. It develops the logical thinking and makes the learners confident problem solvers. This, in turn, would help them to deal real life situations effectively. HT Code- A-Thon has provided a platform where the children can learn and showcase their talent. It would arouse their curiosity and provide leaning opportunities to them.

Manju Guru

Teacher, ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka

In a world that is increasingly indexing on technology, the early experiences of students go a long way in shaping their affinity to technology. In the era of digitization, the skillset requirement is more dynamic than ever, and coding skills serve as useful tools that come in handy in any sphere of technology. The HT Codeathon is a first-of-its-kind initiative focused on the development and enhancement of computation, design, analytical, critical thinking, problem-solving, and logic building skills. It is a distinguished opportunity for students to learn to code in HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and Python. The modules are tailored to continuously test the key concepts, thereby fostering an environment of learning by application of the acquired skills. The initiative imparts students with the know-how to design games, animations, websites, and other applications. Exposure to coding at early vintages will be a critical building block for students to advance these skills. The positive feedback of the students and parents engaged with the programme echoes the quality learning experience it offers. As we prepare students to navigate through the tech-world, HT Codeathon comes in as an integral and holistic coding experience.

Meena Gulati

ICT Teacher, DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar

Coding is the future of science and technology. All the softwares we love to use and games children like to play are developed using coding only. Thus, the skill is in great demand in present era and is backbone of software designing. Hindustan Times, an esteemed newspaper, has taken a major step in creating awareness and developing interest of youngsters for this world-wide desired skill. The passionate teachers teach the students coding from basic to advance in a very understandable way. The video, chapter and course quizzes are real fun as well as help us check our potential. Moreover, HT Codeathon is the first ever coding Olympiad in India. While students experiment with the technological innovations, they also learn to plan and organize, to address challenges and will develop the skill of logical reasoning. This coding course make the screen time of students utilized and they learn something new each time. My personal experience says that codeathon is an amazing platform and has made my coding journey easy as well as marvelous.

Urvija Gulati

Class 9, DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar