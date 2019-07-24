Leadership skills in focus at Rosary Sr Sec School

Rosary Sr Sec School, New Delhi, organised an investiture ceremony for the school cabinet. The aim was to inculcate leadership qualities in students and give them a feel of the functioning of the administrative body.

The dignitaries present were principal Rev. Father Vincent D’ Souza, head mistresses Sr Lima, Sr Shaila, Sr Jyotsna, Punam Narula and S Sudipa Bose. The programme began with an invocation dance showing how God guides us at every step. The ceremony began with the cabinet members marching to drum beats to receive their sashes and badges of honour. The captains and vice-captains of different houses, house advisors and admirals took an oath to perform their duties diligently and without bias. Parents of the cabinet members attended the investiture ceremony for the first time, looking at the children with pride. Rev Father D’ Souza, discipline in charges Poonam Gandhi, Seema Andrews and Rina Bernard adorned the council members with badges and sashes. Head girl Aakriti and head boy Alan Mathews administered the oath of allegiance and promised to discharge their duties with dedication, and sincerity.

In his message the principal urged students to set an example for other students and serve others with humility. He emphasised on the importance of discipline and dignity in life and creating an impact on the lives of others. Senior wing students presented a skit on leadership. The event culminated with the vote of thanks proposed by the head boy and the head girl. They thanked the school for reposing faith in them and promised to uphold the school motto “Let your light shine.”

