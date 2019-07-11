Lovely Public School holds cultural extravaganza

Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Priyadarshini Vihar, organised a cultural extravaganza titled Melange based on Indian cultural heritage in the Satyam Shivam Sundram auditorium.

Major general Chris Sunday Eze, high commissioner of Nigeria was the chief guest, and Gaurav Gupta was the guest of honour. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by the guests in the presence of Dr SD Malik, chairperson Lovely Group of Schools, Dr Manoj Kumar, managing director of Lovely Public Sr Sec School, and principal Dr Bhawana. The guests were welcomed with Madhubani art pieces created by the Lovelyites. This was followed by Ganesh Vandana and Gayatri Mantra by students. The dignitaries felicitated meritorious students. The school magazine Suman was released. The chief guest and the chairperson addressed the gathering. Lovelyites showcased Indian heritage including yoga and dances, which enthralled the audience. The chief guest inaugurated the newly constructed 3D lab and the upgraded Bio, Physics and Chemistry labs. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by the principal followed by Shanti Path.

7 Billion Acts of Goodness

Sachdeva Public School, Rohini, organised a seminar on Acts of Goodness for the teaching and non-teaching faculty. Ram Singal, an engineer, coach, and BK Raj Yoga meditator from New York, discussed the “7 Billion Acts of Goodness” initiative.

Singal encouraged each one to feel their innate goodness and boosted their self-esteem. He shared his bright outlook on life and the world. He exuded care, joy, enthusiasm, and humility. He filled everyone’s heart with positive emotions. He also shared stories and simple, creative methods about how to change any situation to something positive. He said by getting in touch with one’s inner world, one can talk to oneself in a positive and encouraging way, no matter what was happening. He transformed the attitude of people. Director Sanjay Sachdeva and principal Dr. Ravija Prakash appreciated the “7 Billion Acts of Goodness” initiative.

Talent Hunt Competition

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised a talent hunt competition for students.

This event is conducted every year to tap the talent of students. All the students gave a presentation on themes provided to them. The event encouraged the students to showcase their skills and originality. The school was filled with the enthusiasm of students. They impressed everyone with their creativity. They showcased their talent in areas like singing, dancing, acting, skating and taekwondo. Each section decorated its display board on the topic allotted. It was an amalgamation of multiple talents in one show. Class 6D was adjudged the winner of the talent hunt as well as the display board competition. Their presentation was based on the theme, “I am a Nature Enthusiast.” The zest of the new entrants of Ramjas School was evident. They brought a promise of bigger and brighter things to come. The programme concluded with encouraging words from principal Surabhi Dua, who appreciated the efforts and enthusiasm of the participants and lauded the show. It was a delight to witness the young participants showcase their talent.

Earthy 2019 Trophies

Veronica Gera, a 2017 batch alumna of Sri VIS, Dwarka, did her country and alma mater proud by winning two Earthy 2019 trophies in the Travel Earth Bloggers Convention and Earthy Award night held at Sabah, Malaysia.

The convention was jointly hosted by Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents, Kalindi Air and Malaysian Airlines.

Gera had an average academic performance till Grade 10. Then she discovered her passion for photography and got support from her family. When the school discovered her passion, the principal organised an outdoor photography workshop. Vijay Bedi, winner of several photography awards conducted the workshop for Veronica and Devansh Saverynya, another budding photographer. In Class 11 Veronica got a compartment and was given some time to prepare for the paper. But that did not deter the principal from starting a Photography Club and making Veronica its head. She began a journey of self-discovery and creation of a newer self. She eventually became a freelance photographer and traveller. She pursued a photography course with the great photographer Raghu Rai. She started getting assignments while still in school. Her example shows that success in life does not depend only on marks but also on passion for one’s work.

Rejuvenating Summer Camp

Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School, Vivek Vihar, organised a Summer Camp to rejuvenate students.

The camp was divided into two groups. Campers of Group A learnt art and craft, dance, fitness through sports and yoga. Group B campers chose one of the many sports, music, crafts, arts or home science. The campers showed what they had learnt at a programme on the concluding day. The highlights of the camp were dances, exhibitions and musical performances. The campers were also given a certificate and a cap. School director Anurup Sharma and principal Dr Urmila Sharma took an active part in the activities to boost the spirits of campers. HM Saumya Anurup Sharma and academic proctor Prabha Garg too motivated and guided the campers.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:00 IST