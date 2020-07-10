Mixed responses from schools, teachers; CBSE calls it one-off measure

ht-school

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:28 IST

The CBSE’s move on Tuesday to rationalise by up to 30% its syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to ‘reduce course load’ on students amid the Covid-19 pandemic has evoked mixed responses from school representatives and academicians.

After a section of school representatives raised concerns over this move, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) secretary Anurag Tripathi issued a clarification, saying the issue had been interpreted ‘differently’ and the syllabus reduction was only a one-time measure. He said the step was undertaken for nearly 190 subjects for the academic session 2020-21.

“As great a tool as online education is, it comes with certain limitations, and I believe that the reduction of syllabus is a fair move as many students who live in rural, underprivileged areas, were deprived of education because they did not have access to gadgets, power supply and sufficient bandwidth — which are the prerequisites of online education,” said Alka Kapoor, principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

The board, in its rationalisation exercise, dropped chapters on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India’s relations with its neighbours and the growth of local governments in India, among others, as per the updated syllabus.

Welcoming the move, a representative of DAV Public School, Gurgaon, said, “The board has not barred us from teaching the dropped chapters it is just that students won’t be evaluated for those chapters. Classroom teaching cannot completely be taken over by alternative methods, reduction in syllabus was very much needed.”

The human resource development (HRD) ministry maintained that the curriculum has been rationalised while retaining core elements. However, some school representatives raised concerns over the lack of clarity on whether reduction of syllabus will impact the syllabus of entrance examinations like NEET and JEE.

Asserting that the CBSE must have had “very strong” reasons behind the move, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the board should explain the rationale behind dropping certain chapters from the curriculum. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the revision was to “reduce course load”.

“ It can’t be expected from students to bear the same course load as they were supposed to do during regular classroom. So the reduction in syllabus for this year is a wise move,” said Rukmini Jha from Green Fields School.

Some academicians have opposed this move. “It appears that there is some ideological element in the choice of what is deleted,” JNU professor Surajit Majumdar said. Rajesh Jha, a DU political science professor, said, “The concepts of liberty, equality, social justice, secularism are linked. How can one be taught without other.” Another DU professor, who did not wish to be named, said,” Chapters like democracy and diversity have been dropped. Crucial chapters from history have been dropped too about social reform movements.”