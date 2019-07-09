Mumbai school hosts parent-student workshop

Vivekanand English High School, Kurla (East), recently hosted this year’s Parent Student Workshop, which was conducted by the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC). The annual workshop is organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The workshop is being organised for the last 20 years, with the active support of school principals and participation of young scientists. Vivekanand English High School was selected this year as the venue for north and south Mumbai schools. The workshop was held on June 30. Around 230 parents and students attended the workshop. Amar Asrani, secretary of Vivekanand Education Society, was the chief guest of the event. Vaishali Deshpande, Vanita Kishan, Ranjana Chavre, Sujata Sankpal, Vaishali Sonawane, Mahajan, Sanjay Mohite, Sitakshmi and Shivaji Shinde contributed and cooperated in making the event successful. The workshop was addressed by BB Jadhav, president of NCSC, Mumbai Division and Dr Asha Binukumar, principal of Vivekanand English High School. A guidance talk was given by the parent of the student whose project was selected for last year’s National Level. A student of Don Bosco also presented a project.The main objective of the workshop was to motivate students and create awareness about various scientific innovations. This workshop will not only be useful for NCSC projects but also inspire students for all science activities conducted in different schools. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the school principal.

Students observe Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated at Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander, recently. A number of events like painting, poster-making, essay-writing, and collage-making were held. The younger students of the pre-primary section dressed up as various natural bodies like rivers, clouds, stars and sun. A sapling plantation was also organised in the school garden to mark the day. Students put up an informative skit on the theme ‘say no to plastic’ wherein they depicted how plastics can be dangerous for animals and plants. On the occasion, Principal Joseph Sebastian appealed to the students and teachers to adopt green ways of life to help conserve the environment.

Borivli school celebrates its foundation day

St Xavier’s High School in Borivli celebrated its 36th foundation day recently. Students from Class 1 to 10 participated in a special assembly, where prayers for the prosperity of the school were conducted under pastor Charles Markus Wagh. The school also celebrated environment week with various activities and competitions. Students joined hands to spread the message of conserving nature. They also conducted activities such as slogan writing, paper bag making and undertook a cleanliness drive.

Nallasopara school elects new leaders

St Aloysius High School and Junior College, Nallasopara (East) organised its investiture ceremony recently. The guests for the day were Yogesh Choudhary, DSO level in-charge, and Sunil Vijay Mhamunkar, trainer in physical education. The elected student council was given their portfolio along with their sash and badge. Parents were elated to see their wards accepting their new responsibilities.

Students of Borivli school plant saplings

St Lawrence High School in Borivli observed Environment Week from July 1 to 6. The students planted saplings, organised street plays, made posters, participated in debates and created projects themed on nature. Students also planted saplings of neem, chikoo, gulmohar, ashoka and custard-apple trees in their campus and took a pledge to nurture them as well as lead an eco-friendly lifestyle. A group of 12 students (G12) from the institute will also plant saplings in residential societies, gardens and parks this week.

Students celebrate Environment Week

St Mary’s School in Dahisar celebrated Environment Week. Students from kindergarten to Class 10 participated in making badges, doormats, newspaper bags from environmentally-friendly materials. Competitions were organised in essay writing, poster making, elocution and poem recitals. Students from the secondary sections participated in umbrella and T-shirt painting. Students of primary sections did palm painting.

Mira Road students perform folk dance

Students of primary section from US Ostwal English Academy (ICSE), Mira Road, recently participated in ‘Desi Beats’, an interschool dance competition, which was part of Athena Interschool event. Students of US Ostwal English Academy won the second prize in the competition. They wore colourful costumes and performed a Rajasthani folk dance. Principal Lily Roy congratulated all the participants and winners.

Students enact freedom struggle

Class 5 students of Ryan International School, Nallasopara, recently attended a session on Indian history and learnt about the contribution made by the freedom fighters through role-play. Satyam, the history teacher, said, “It is the need of the hour to use 21st century methods like role-playing to help students learn concepts with utmost ease. Learning history by enacting it and is a fun way to do so. The students were thrilled and excited to participate.”

