IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
ht school

Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen

Students say they are midway into term, would like to carry on online; profs point to travel, work pressure
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15, teachers and students have said resuming on-campus lectures is not feasible if they are not allowed to travel by train during peak hours.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines shared by MU states that first preference must be given to PhD and research candidates from science and technology departments as well as final-year students to attend lectures on campus. Online lectures will continue for the rest of the batches. Last week, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that 50% of the total staff and students would be allowed on campus at any given time, but teachers and students have pointed out that they need to be able to travel by local trains during peak hours in order to reopen campuses.

An MU spokesperson said the decision to reopen colleges was taken based on assurance from the state government that train travel for staff and students will be considered. A spokesperson for Samant on Monday told HT the state is currently working on the issue and will have an answer soon.

At present, the general public is allowed to avail suburban train services in the city during fixed time slots — first train service of the day till 7am; 12pm to 4pm; 9pm till last train service of the day — which do not cover peak hours in order to prevent overcrowding in trains. Teachers and students have said the train timings for the general public are inconvenient. “Our class timings vary between 1pm and 6pm, and if that continues, I might be able to take the train to reach college, but then would loiter in college till 9pm to take the train back home. It makes no sense,” said Pooja Mali, a resident of Dahisar and a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) student at UPG College, Vile Parle.

Some students said that since they are almost midway into the current semester, they would prefer to return to campus later. “I think the focus should be on keeping people safe at home, at least till the vaccination drive is over,” said Vishwa Shah, 21, a resident of Kandivli who is pursuing her Masters in clinical psychology from RD National College, Bandra. “My parents are not very keen on sending me back to college for physical classes, which I believe is the case with most parents at present,” she said.

Teachers pointed out that commuting will be challenging if they are unable to avail local trains during peak hours.

“Reopening of colleges and a combination of offline and online classes means teachers will be over-worked. And to make matters worse, without the permission to travel by train, many of us will spend hours in buses and autos every day,” said a Virar-based professor who teaches at a college in Andheri.

The professor added it would be “impossible” to do the 62-km commute without availing local trains. His college timings are between 10am and 4.30pm.

Shruti Warrier, who lives in Dombivli and teaches at St Andrew’s College in Bandra, said “If given no choice, I might have to leave home at 5.30am and reach my college by 7am for a class that begins only at 10am. The government should think this through.”

While several teachers and students have taken to social media to voice their concerns, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) on Monday has written to MU vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar. “The university does not understand the ground reality and takes decisions without the consent of the academic council and senate, resulting in such absurd ideas,” said a statement released by BUCTU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai college college reopening university grants commission
app
Close
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
ht school

Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Students say they are midway into term, would like to carry on online; profs point to travel, work pressure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: GGNPS organises declamation contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Students of 20 CBSE schools across Ludhiana participated in the contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
ht school

Sayed Haider Raza: One of India’s most celebrated artists

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
One of the groundbreaking Indian painters of his generation, Sayed Haider Raza is known for rich and colourful abstracts in oil and acrylic, replete with icons of Indian cosmology as well as philosophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The students conveyed important lessons through their performances in the event and spread awareness that the pandemic has taught helped each one of us evolve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Covid made us better at handling adversity’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, talks about motivating students for taking up sports and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
ht school

Allow schools to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Mumbai principals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The Mumbai State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct class 10 and 12 exams between April and May 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Tiny tots of DPS, Chandigarh, get creative

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The students created masterpieces with pencil shavings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
ht school

Delhi: GD Goenka Public School takes all safety measures for reopening

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The school is following the guidelines of DoE and the health department as well as the established norms and SOPs for social distancing and sanitization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
ht school

Delhi school events: DPS organises inter-school English debate contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 13 prestigious schools from across Delhi-NCR
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Students of NL Dalmia School exhibit creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The school organises a science, art and craft exhibition every year, named Nirmaan Exhibition, to encourage creativity and critical thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
ht school

Maharashtra: 60K kids still don’t have access to online learning

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School conducts inter-school competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The inter-school event, which comprised many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT’s Health and Science Editor Rhythma Kaul, top right, with the panelists (Clockwise from bottom right) Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Shashi Chadha, Manjula S. Basak, Anil Chhetri &amp; Jyoti Joshi Jain during the HT Dialogues meet on Thursday
HT’s Health and Science Editor Rhythma Kaul, top right, with the panelists (Clockwise from bottom right) Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Shashi Chadha, Manjula S. Basak, Anil Chhetri & Jyoti Joshi Jain during the HT Dialogues meet on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Are we doing enough for kids with special needs amid Covid-19?

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Despite technological advance, learning gap, lack of social & play skills among CWSN a major issue of concern raised by the stakeholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with their accolades.
Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with their accolades.
ht school

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 kids shine in badminton championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 PM IST
A sub-junior badminton championship was held at the Sports Complex, Sector 38 west, Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a plethora of activities
The students took part in a plethora of activities
ht school

Delhi school events: CCA School, Gurugram, conducts cultural programme with zeal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The students of Classes 8 and 9 danced to patriotic tunes and sang songs to mark the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP