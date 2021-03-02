Punjab school events: Aanchal International excels in shooting championship

IND USA
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, being honoured on Monday for winning two gold medals at the state shooting meet.
The championship was organised by Chandigarh Rifle Association at Patiala – ki – Rao shooting Range.
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning two medals in the 45th state shooting championship organised by Chandigarh Rifle Association at Patiala – ki – Rao shooting Range.

She scored 272 points in 25m pistol (NR) championship women ( individual) to claim the top position and bag the gold medal. She won a silver medal in 25m pistol (NR) championship in the junior women category.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal felicitated the winners with medals.

The school principal and staff members congratulated Priyanshi and lauded her efforts.

Green Grove, Ludhiana

Students of Green Grove Public School organised a special assembly to mark National Science Day.

The day is celebrated on 28 February each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist CV Raman. Students gave speeches, took part in quizzes, debates, and profile-making competitions.

Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

The school celebrated National Science Day. Science teacher Anudeep Kaur delivered a speech on the significance of the day.

Lovish Garg of Class 8-B was awarded a trophy for building a webpage on ‘Motherland’ using HTML and CSS. Students and teachers took a pledge to save Mother Earth’s resources.

BCM School, Ludhiana

The science department of BCM School, Dugri, organised a special event to mark National Science Day. Students of classes 1 to 8 participated in quizzes, debates, poster-making, and model-making contests. The budding scientists of the primary wing performed various experiments.

BCM, Basant City, Ludhiana

BCM School, Basant City, celebrated National Science Day. Students were shown a PPT on the significance of the day. They showcased their science models. Principal JP Singh said that organised knowledge of science must be spread among everyone.

Atam Public School, Ludhiana

Atam Public Senior Secondary School celebrated National Science Day. Science teacher Anudeep Kaur delivered a speech on the significance of the day. Lovish Garg of Class 8-B was awarded a trophy for fabricating a webpage on ‘Motherland’ using HTML and CSS.

A panel discussion on the topics ‘Climate change’ and sustainable development’ and ‘Breaking food chain- causes and consequences’ was held. Students and teachers took a pledge to save Mother Earth’s resources. Principal Bandana Sethi urged students to live science instead of learning it.

Jatindera Greenfield, Ludhiana

Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar, organised a farewell party to bid adieu to the students of the senior-most class.

Students of Class 11 sung a welcome song. They performed skits, recited poems, and organised games. Bhavandeep Singh and Khushi Verma won the Mister and Miss Farewell title, respectively. Principal Aneeta Kundra appreciated the efforts of Class 11 students and urged Class 12 students to study hard and pass their board exams with flying colours.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Eco and Swacch Bharat Club of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, in association with Yuvsatta, organised a quiz and essay writing competition on the topic- oil and gas conservation.

The preliminary round of the quiz was held online. Five teams made it to the final round. The winning team comprised Rishi Kumar and Chhavi Kukreja.

Winners of the quiz and essay competition were awarded certificates and prizes.

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

Pragya Mahajan of Class 10 and Bhavesh Mahajan of Class 6 of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, bagged first and second positions in Vigyan Parishad Panchnad’s national science talent test Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM).

Pragya and Mahesh of the school bagged the top two positions in the state-level round and got selected for nationals.

They also got cash prizes of 5,000 and 3,000 respectively, along with appreciation certificates.

Sky World School, Panchkula

Vanshika Sharma, a student of Sky World School, Sector 21, Panchkula, won the singles and doubles of girls’ U-13 category at the Chandigarh State Junior Championship. Over 300 players participated in this championship. In the girls’ U-13 doubles final, Jasleen Kaur and Vanshika Sharma ousted Anupriya and Ridhima Saini.

