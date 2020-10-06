Punjab school events: Kids learn to make different shades of pink

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:54 IST

Nursery students of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated pink colour during their online class on Monday.

Children brought pink coloured toys, flowers etc. They also spoke a few sentences on the objects.All students were dressed in pink. They also learnt to make different shades of pink colour by mixing red and white colours.

The objective was to give students a hands on experience and boost their confidence.

KB DAV-7 pupils take part in cleanliness drive

KB DAV Public School, Sector 7, (KB DAV-7) Chandigarh, conducted a myriad of activities to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Students wrote slogans on the theme: Your learning from the life of Gandhi Ji.

They took part in a home cleanliness drive, an essay-writing contest, and a declamation competition. A lecture series, based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, was also organised online.

The school carried out a sensitization programme, an extension of the Swachhta Abhiyan: Controlling the air you breathe is a simple way to help your body stay healthy.

Students made tri-color masks showing their love for the country and self-protection.

Teachers shared a PowerPoint presentation on the prevention of chikungunya and dengue fever with all learners. A role-play activity was also conducted.

Students participated in poster-making competitions and planted saplings of medicinal plants for a clean and safe environment.

Principal Pooja Prakash appreciated the students’ and teachers’ efforts.

BVM students express love for their pets

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) School, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated World Animal Day.

Tiny tots of Class 3 showcased their love and care towards their pets and shared videos of them online.

Bisman Singh of Class 9 and Mannan of Class 3 recited self composed poems.

Principal Bandana Sethi lauded the efforts of the students and spoke about the significance of the day.

The day is celebrated on October 4 every year to raise awareness about improving the welfare standards of the animals around the world.