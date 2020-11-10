e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School

Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School

The students got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. They enacted different characters of the story and were dressed accordingly.

ht-school Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, dressed as a frog during the story enactment session.
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, dressed as a frog during the story enactment session.(HT)
         

An online story enactment session was conducted for students of Class 1 of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh.

The students got an opportunity to exhibit their talent. They enacted different characters of the story and were dressed accordingly. They also used props to enhance their performance. The aim of organising the virtual event was to make children more confident and expressive.

Coordinator Shelza Arora appreciated their performance.

Mount Carmel students showcase their creativity

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, conducted a virtual colouring contest for students to develop their soft innovative skills.

The contest was organised under the leadership of founders and directors Earnest Charles J Samuel and Annie Charles Samuel.

The objective was to give students an opportunity to showcase their creativity. They enjoyed taking part in the online contest.

KV students take integrity pledge

Students and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Zirakpur, Mohali, observed Vigilance Awareness Week.

Devinder Kaur, PGT geography, and Prem Lata, TGT, social studies, conducted educational sessions under the theme: Vigilant India, prosperous India. An integrity pledge was administered to all students and staff members. Satya Prakash, PGT economics, conducted a quiz for students.

Students sensitised against bullying

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, observed anti-bullying day to build global momentum to end bullying and eliminate violence in schools.

Students of classes 9 to 12 were sensitised about the impact of bullying. They were also warned against resorting to cyber bulling.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said it was elders’ duty to sensitise children about the repercussions of bullying.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In