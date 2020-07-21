Scripting a ‘virtual’ success story

ht-school

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:15 IST

St Mark’s Girls Sr Sec School, Meera Bagh, organises online MUN

Amid the challenges confronting the entire world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Model United Nations (MUN) Secretariat of St. Mark’s Girls Senior Secondary School, Meera Bagh, organised a two-day online MUN conference. The Secretariat comprised three Class 12 students namely Mehak Sharma, Diya Anand and Pritika Thukral. As many as 63 delegates from different schools across India participated in that conference, making it one of the largest e-debate platforms. During the event, the students played roles of delegates of different countries and caricaturists and defended the national policies of countries through their research and by portraying the current situation of the pandemic through the political cartoons. The proceeds from that event were donated to PM CARES Fund for the nation’s fight against the Covid-19. The MUN empowers students with knowledge and skills to solve global issues, and become leaders in their schools and societies. This pandemic is a global issue which requires strong leadership. Through the MUN, we can prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. There is no better time to do this than now.

St Martin’s, Delhi Cantt, helps the needy

St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, extended its helping hands to the underprivileged by giving them essential items

With an aim to bring light to the lives of the poor and the needy in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantt, initiated an act of compassion and service with assistance from Delhi Cantt sub-divisional magistrate Piyush Arun Rohankar. The school extended its helping hands to the underprivileged by giving them essential food items and sanitizing kits among other things. Those things were distributed among the poor at school and selected quarantine centres. As the lockdown period extended and the days filled with gloom after the number of Covid-affected people rose around the world, the young Martiners imbibed the spirit of compassion and empathy of their school principal K Sudha. They came together to release their maiden music video from within their homes, striving to bring in rays of hope and love to the suffering world through their little venture. The Martiners continue to team up in various social outreach programmes to reach out to the needy.

Virtual trip for pupils of DAV, Sreshtha Vihar

It was an amazing opportunity for the students of Class 6 of DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, to experience a virtual field trip to the elephant sanctuary located at Tennessee in the USA. Morgan Kaelin, the sanctuary coordinator, took the students for a virtual tour via a PowerPoint presentation and live camera coverage. Kaelin introduced the students to all the elephants living in the that sanctuary and discussed about their behaviour. Students enjoyed a lot and had many queries about elephants which were well answered by the coordinator. It was a wonderful session and students learnt a lot about the elephants and developed a sense of care and compassion towards the wildlife.

Parent-teacher webinar conducted at Mount Olympus School, Gurugram

Believing that guidance and care should never stop, the department of guidance and counselling of Mount Olympus School, Gurugram, planned a series of developmental workshops for all the stakeholders including teachers, students and parents. A parent-teacher webinar titled ‘Together We Can’ was conducted. The webinar, which witnessed a participation of 80 parents and teachers, focused on a much pertinent topic i.e. ‘building emotional resilience in children’. The audience comprising parents and teachers was enthralled by the day-to-day real life examples cited by renowned neuro-clinical psychologist Dr Bhavana Chadha, founder of Adhyapann - The Skills Hub, New Delhi. Dr. Chadha facilitated the audience in introspecting their own behaviour as mentors before focusing on that of their children. She urged to work on the cause of the behaviour rather than the explicit behaviour itself. The neuro-clinical psychologist also laid emphasis on the urgent need of learning and teaching emotional regulation to ensure achievement, success and happiness in our lives. The parents and teachers acknowledged the valuable guidance provided by Dr. Chadha and appreciated the commitment of school principal Dr Neeti C Kaushik and the school for their commitment towards absolute well-being of each and every Mount Olympian, and for their putting in consistent efforts towards creating a positive school climate. They also appreciated the exclusive handholding by the school towards strengthening the parent – child – school connect.

Cultural session held at BBMS, Sector 4, Gurugram

Around 30 students were part of that knowledge-augmenting session

To build culturally-enriched international camaraderie, a team of Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Sector 4, Gurugram, organised a cross-cultural exchange session for the young global netizens on a virtual platform. The school collaborated with a language school ‘Step By Step’ Sorjon, Macedonia, to bring together the students from India and Macedonia. Around 30 students were part of this knowledge-augmenting session. The students expressed their opinions and shared their experiences about the present scenario of the Covid-19. The students had a great learning experience while having fruitful conversations about a wide range of topics such as curricular & co-curricular activities, ways to maintain a positive outlook during the global pandemic and various other things like favourite books and habits. There was a special emphasis on learning the customs and routines of people from a completely different walk of life and nourishing mental health. Exchange of pedagogical practices was a mutual learning experience. The bond between students and facilitators showcased the happy learning environment. The students generated a realisation of kindness and respect being the universal languages understood by all. The session acted as a welcome break in these challenging times and motivated all to use this time in the most constructive manner.

Doctor’s Day at GHPS, Punjabi Bagh

Staff and students paid tribute to corona warriors

The staff and students of Guru Harkishan Public School (GHPS), Punjabi Bagh, celebrated Doctor’s Day by expressing their gratitude to the doctors and health workers for all the care they take to make our life comfortable. Many staff members showed their reverence for selfless workers. Students made posters, wrote slogans, recited poems, delivered speeches and sang songs as a tribute to doctors, who are the frontline corona warriors. The school management and principal JK Ahluwalia hailed students for their overwhelming response and encouraged all to put in their efforts to show kindness during the pandemic crisis.