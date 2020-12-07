St Joseph’s makes mathematics fun for kids

ht-school

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised a symposium on skip counting for the students of Class 1 of primary block. The main objective of symposium was to help students see patterns in numbers as well as lay foundation of number sense and multiplication factor.

The students came up with innovative ideas to present the concept of skip counting. They

demonstrated their ideas using skip counting wheel, scale and pin, and models.

Coordinator Shelza Arora appreciated the excellent efforts put in

by all the participants which provided a fun and comfortable learning environment for everyone involved.