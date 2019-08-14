e-paper
Wildfires ravage parts of Artic, Russia on alert

The fires threaten to release the greenhouse gases stored for thousands of years.

Wildfires spreading across Siberia threatens to accelerate the melting of ice and the permanently frozen ground layer . (Representational Image)
Wildfires ravaging parts of the Arctic and areas adjacent to it have affected three countries — Canada, the United States and Russia. While efforts are on to fight the wildfires spreading across Siberia, the fires threaten to accelerate the melting of ice and permafrost − the permanently frozen ground layer − releasing greenhouse gases stored for thousands of years.

