New Delhi -°C
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019
Wildfires ravage parts of Artic, Russia on alert
The fires threaten to release the greenhouse gases stored for thousands of years.ht-school Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wildfires ravaging parts of the Arctic and areas adjacent to it have affected three countries — Canada, the United States and Russia. While efforts are on to fight the wildfires spreading across Siberia, the fires threaten to accelerate the melting of ice and permafrost − the permanently frozen ground layer − releasing greenhouse gases stored for thousands of years.
First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:25 IST
