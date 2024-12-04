A Grand celebration: Chivas Luxe Collective unveils Alchemy’s 5th Edition

The Chivas Luxe Collective unveiled the 5th edition of Chivas Alchemy at the Taramati Baradari, showcasing Chrysalis—a creative journey exploring the evolution of luxury. The event brought together visionaries from the worlds of craft, art, fashion, and emotion. The Chivas Luxe Collective unveiled the 5th edition of Chivas Alchemy at the Taramati Baradari, showcasing Chrysalis—a creative journey exploring the evolution of luxury.

Jayanti Reddy, the Alchemist of Craft, opened the evening with her ode to traditional craftsmanship. Her installations featured intricate bidri craft, blending heritage techniques with contemporary design. “Craft is a dialogue between the old and the new,” she said, presenting her work as a celebration of timeless artistry.

Sonam Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya

Aparajita Jain, the Alchemist of Art, showcased works by artists Martand Khosla and Ayesha Singh. Khosla’s installations played with light and shadow to reflect urban precarity, while Singh’s sculptures merged architectural styles to offer fresh perspectives on history. Jain noted, “Art lets us see transformation as a process rather than an outcome.”

Imouni Roy and Abhay Deol

The evening continued with a fashion showcase led by Anaita Shroff, the Alchemist of Glam. Her parade of designs symbolised beauty as an evolving narrative, moving through bold transitions and dramatic elements. “Glamour lies in its ability to surprise,” said Shroff, as her work highlighted the fluidity of style.

Sunil Sethi, Co-Curator Chivas Alchemy

Naga Chaitanya, the Alchemist of Emotion, closed the evening by unveiling the Chivas Luxe Collective perfume. “Luxury isn’t just about objects; it’s about the stories they tell,” he remarked, presenting the fragrance as an embodiment of the evening’s theme of transformation.

Chivas Luxe Collective perfume

Ashish Soni, Co-Curator Chivas Alchemy

The event was curated by Sunil Sethi and Aashish N Soni, who brought together diverse creative perspectives to explore the concept of metamorphosis. “Chivas Alchemy is about uncovering the layers of imagination that define luxury,” said Sethi. Attendees included celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy, along with industry leaders and connoisseurs, adding to the evening’s vibrancy.

Shibani Akhtar tantalised the audience at Chivas Alchemy

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at the event

The event brought together visionaries from the worlds of craft, art, fashion, and emotion.