Actor Aayushe Khurana: I love sharing and talking about my personal life

Actor Aayushe Khurana says she loves keeping things simple in life, “Being a Gen Z artiste I am of a thought process that the more you are open, the less people will cook up stories about you. Rumour-mongering is something I totally disapprove of. And that starts the moment actors are spotted with a friend or friends, so it’s better to stay clear and let people know the truth, so that you don’t get trapped into the web of false stories.” Actor Aayushe Khurana

Khurana has been posting pictures with beau Suraj Kakkar and has been receiving the love of fans.

“I love sharing and talking about my personal life. Also, being an actor, I feel people should know about my personal life; there’s no harm in it. In fact, for me, it has earned me love and blessings. I know har kisi ka nai hota hai aisa point of view but mera hai. I occasionally come up with ‘Ask Me Anything Hour’ on my Instagram for my fans. And I receive many questions about my relationship status, and I am like, ‘Yes I am happy in my space,' that's my way of celebrating life. For now, this is how my life is, be it professional or personal, and it’s all out there in the open,” says the 25-year-old who was in the city. Seen in shows like Ajooni (2022) and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile playing the protagonist, the actor calls social media the best way to stay connected as well as stay grounded.