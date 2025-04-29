Menu Explore
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold too gilded for you? 4 auspicious things to buy tomorrow for maximum prosperity

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 29, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Buying gold may be the custom for Akshaya Tritiya, but there are always other equally prosperous options to invest in for prosperous blessings

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most sacred and auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It falls on the lunar month of Vaishakha and is believed to be divinely blessed. Actions taken or items bought on this day are thought to multiply and bring lasting prosperity. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will fall on Wednesday, April 30 with the shubh muhurat for puja as per the Drik Panchang, is falling between 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM.

What to buy on Akshaya Tritiya if not gold?
What to buy on Akshaya Tritiya if not gold?

Now while buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a custom that has been observed for generations, there are several other less exorbitant options you can symbolically (or literally) invest in, to accrue the prosperous blessings this day brings with it.

Tulsi

Easily one of the most auspicious pots to grace your home, bringing a Tulsi plant in on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is believed to fan mental peace, stability and overall good luck.

Gomti Chakra

The Gomti Chakra, a holy stone found naturally in the Gomti River, holds deep spiritual importance. Buying Gomti Chakras for your home or workplace is believed to remove negative energy and attract wealth and good fortune.

Kitchen staples

Simply stocking up your kitchen with staple products like dals, rice, grains and other pulses on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is also seen as a harbinger of good fortune, indicating one will always have overflowing abundance in their lives.

Investments

Investments in many ways, are a modern day equivalent of investing in gold. So stocks, bonds and mutual funds also present themselves as viable opportunities to call in prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

That being said, if you have your eye set on gold for tomorrow, be sure to do so before 2:12 PM in the afternoon as that is when the shubh tithi for the same ends. Not just this, if you want to take it a step ahead, you may even go ahead with investing in real estate.

What will you be bringing home tomorrow?

