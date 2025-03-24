Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheizaan Khan on life after the incident: Koi kaam hi nahin de raha tha, lagta tha…

For Sheizaan Khan, this Ramzan is extra special, as his work life is back on track. He is currently shooting for a show for YouTube, which, he says, “would be a gamechanger for me”. Actor Sheizaan Khan

“Things were slow last year, but I feel more confident now,” says the actor, who was arrested in 2023 for allegedly abetting the suicide of his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma. He was granted bail in 2023.

On getting a second chance in his career, Sheizaan says, “God has been kind. Not many people get another chance in life, and I have got it. I have seen the lowest phase of my life. But I’ve realised you either rise from that point or just lose yourself. When I was in jail, I would always remind this to myself. Aur jab bahar aaya, tab bhi the first thing I said to myself was, ‘Apne halaaton ke haath nahin ayenge, hum haar ke bhi baaz nahin ayenge’.”

Sheizaan recalls the tough time, when he didn’t have any work: “Koi kaam hi nahin de raha tha. So I thought of doing something on my own. For any artiste, it’s important for the makers, the team and your audience to trust you. But with me, that wasn’t happening. Waqt-waqt ki baat hai. I am glad finally kuch aise log mile hain who I can count on. I have been shooting for my new show for YouTube since last month and it will definitely be a gamechanger for my career.”

Sheizaan says he’s grateful to actor Sanjay Dutt and considers him an inspiration. “I really want to meet Sanjay sir and thank him someday. He is not only a fighter, but also an inspiration. I got to know that it was him who got ceiling fans installed in the prison I was in,” he says.